Your new protein replacement – Biltong!

Protein shakes and protein powder have historically been the preserve of bodybuilders and fitness fanatics, but the science behind the performance-enhancing supplements is universal.When you work out, your body’s muscle fibres become slightly torn and damaged, before repairing themselves by fusing together. This process – known as muscle hypertrophy – is what increases the size of muscles.Protein is key in this process because it is made up of amino acids, which, when digested, are the building blocks that help repair and maintain muscle tissue. The NHS recommends 55.5g per day for men and 45g for women, although it adds that,...