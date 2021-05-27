Cancel
Jamestown, RI

Scaling Beavertail Lighthouse returns this weekend following 2020 hiatus

By ohtadmin
Jamestown Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2019, visitors will be allowed to climb 64 feet to the top of the Beavertail Lighthouse. The climb will be part of the Beavertail Lighthouse Museum Association’s reopening weekend to coincide with Memorial Day, the unofficial beginning of summer in Rhode Island. The museum will be open from 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

www.jamestownpress.com
