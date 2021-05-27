Cancel
Newport, RI

Council inks deal with Del’s truck

By ohtadmin
Jamestown Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDel’s Lemonade is returning to Mackerel Cove, and the runner-up for Rhode Island’s official state drink also could arrive at East Ferry. The town council unanimously consented to the lemonade truck at its May 17 meeting. The agreement with Del’s Lemonade and Refreshments Inc. allows the vendor to sell its products from May 15 to Oct. 15 at the barrier beach on Beavertail Road. While the vendor has discretion whether to provide concessions during the offseason part of that schedule, the deal requires services during the summer from June 27 to Sept. 6. Del’s will pay $3,253 for the right to sell lemonade at the municipal beach.

www.jamestownpress.com
