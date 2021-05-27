Angelina Jolie Says Judge In Custody Case With Brad Pitt Not Allowing Her Children To Testify
Things have been anything but easy for estranged couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who’s been embroiled in an arduous divorce battle for the past five years. But, things seem to be looking up for Pitt, who recently scored a major win—and was tentatively awarded joint physical and legal custody of the former couple’s minor children in a sealed decision made earlier this spring, as cited on Huffington Post.www.latintimes.com