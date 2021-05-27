PLANTING SEEDS FOR THE FUTURE

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association has organized a community yard sale and market to be held next weekend, Saturday May 22 (see listing below). We are looking for volunteers to help in the market that will be held at Academy Field. Volunteers will help direct traffic, answer questions, pass out postcards, and clean up after the event. There are three shift options or they can do any combination (6-9am, 9am-12pm, 12-2pm). They can email [email protected] to sign up. We will provide letters acknowledging the community service. Any monies our group raises will be used for picnic benches at Academy Field.