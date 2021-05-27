Cancel
Jamestown, RI

PLANTING SEEDS FOR THE FUTURE

By ohtadmin
Jamestown Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird-grader Fenella Malloy, left, and second-grader Caitlin Pushee plant flowers last Thursday in the front yard of The Jamestown Press office on Narragansett Avenue. Sponsored by Live & Learn, these junior entrepreneurs partnered with local businesses and organizations to plant and maintain container gardens on their properties. Melrose School and the North Road library also are hosting gardens. Donations to expand this project can be made online at the Live & Learn website or by mail to 123B Narragansett Ave.

