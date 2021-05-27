New on Netflix in June 2021: All the new movies and shows

It’s not easy being a fan. The deeper you’re invested in a film, show, or artist, the more likely you are to be let down. That’s not to sound cynical, but as any stan will admit, it’s the name of the game. One friend compared being a Kanye fan to having a really crappy boyfriend — when he lets you down, it’s devastating (I can think of one particularly disheartening TMZ interview) but when he comes through for you (or releases a great album) it forgives a multitude of sins. On the TV side, committing to a show is a major time investment and when characters go rogue or the writers do them a disservice, it can feel like a waste.