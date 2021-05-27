New on Netflix in June 2021: All the new movies and shows
June brings plenty of new movies and TV shows to Netflix, with a ton of Originals set to hit the streamer. Along with DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth and popular French thriller series Lupin, June will also see the Liam Neeson-starring The Ice Road arrive to Netflix (US only). Plus, if Godzilla vs. Kong wasn't enough for you, there's original anime series Godzilla Singular Point arriving this month, and you'll also be able to stream animated series Record of Ragnarok soon. Then there's Dancing Queens, a film about a dancer with a dream, and if you're a cat lover, you can't miss Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats.www.gamesradar.com