The Apprentice's Guide to Kubernetes

How to debug your microservice in VS Code with Bridge to Kubernetes. More and more development teams are adopting a microservice architecture for their applications, and with good reason. Microservices provide a way to break down complex applications into components that are simpler to understand and develop, and which can be scaled and updated independently. However, this pattern comes with its own challenges. It can be difficult to diagnose failures in a distributed system, and new solutions are required when testing and developing components that rely on other services and APIs. Furthermore, moving to cloud-native platforms such as Kubernetes often require a significant investment in terms of developer time and energy.