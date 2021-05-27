U.S. urges LPDF to agree constitutional basis for 24 December elections

The House of Representatives has announced plans to investigate the Federal Government’s decision to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria. The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, last Friday, June 4, announced the suspension of the micro-blogging site in Nigeria During plenary today, June 8, the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the House will consider the legal frame works upon which the Federal Government made the decision. The Speaker said the relevant House Committees of Communication, Justice and Legal Matters as well as Information are to submit a report within 10 days to enable the House take an informed decision on the ban. While aknowledging that twitter has been an important means of communication and business for young Nigerians, the speaker said government has a responsibility to ensure it is not used to undermine national security. He said the investigation by the House is to determine whether due process was followed in making the decision. The post House of Representatives to investigate FG’s decision to suspend Twitter operations in Nigeria appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.