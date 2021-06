In metallic systems, increasing the density of interfaces has been shown to be a promising strategy for annealing defects introduced during irradiation. The role of interfaces during irradiation of ceramics is more unclear because of the complex defect energy landscape that exists in these materials. Here, we report the effects of interfaces on radiation-induced phase transformation and chemical composition changes in SiC-Ti3SiC2-TiCx multilayer materials based on combined transmission electron microscopy (TEM) analysis and first-principles calculations. We found that the undesirable phase transformation of Ti3SiC2 is substantially enhanced near the SiC/Ti3SiC2 interface, and it is suppressed near the Ti3SiC2/TiC interface. The results have been explained by ab initio calculations of trends in defect segregation to the above interfaces. Our finding suggests that the phase stability of Ti3SiC2 under irradiation can be improved by adding TiCx, and it demonstrates that, in ceramics, interfaces are not necessarily beneficial to radiation resistance.