The Decentralized Storage Marketplace is now available from RIF!. A Decentralized File Storage is a system of being able to store your files without having to rely on large, centralized silos of data that don't undermine important values such as privacy and freedom of your information. In a decentralized storage system, instead of storing all the data in a centralized server, the data is distributed into different chunks and stored inside various nodes of a peer-to-peer (P2P) network.