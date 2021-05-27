Dear Diet: Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Bartosz Fotschki, Jerzy Juśkiewicz, Adam Jurgoński, Michał Sójka. In recent years, nonalcoholic fatty liver disorders have become one of the most common liver pathologies; therefore, it is necessary to investigate the dietary compounds that may support the regulation of liver metabolism and related inflammatory processes. The present study examines the effect of raspberry polyphenolic extract (RE) combined with fructo-oligosaccharides (FOSs) or pectins (PECs) on caecal microbial fermentation, liver lipid metabolism and inflammation in rats with fatty liver induced by an obesogenic diet. The combination of RE with FOSs or PECs reduced the production of short-chain fatty acids in the caecum. RE combined with FOSs exerted the most favourable effects on liver lipid metabolism by decreasing liver fat, cholesterol, triglyceride content and hepatic steatosis. RE and FOSs reduced lobular and portal inflammatory cell infiltration and IL-6 plasma levels. These effects might be related to a decrease in the hepatic expressions of PPARγ and ANGPTL4. In conclusion, PECs and FOSs enhanced the effects of RE against disorders related to nonalcoholic fatty liver; however, the most effective dietary treatment in the regulation of liver lipid metabolism and inflammation caused by an obesogenic diet was the combination of RE with FOSs.