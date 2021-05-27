Cancel
Dear Diet: Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

By Leanne McCrate
thepampanews.com
 6 days ago

My husband has been diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. His doctor told him to lose weight, and he tries, but he ends up getting discouraged and goes off his diet. I’m worried about his health, but what can I do?. Lauren. Dear Lauren,. One of the most challenging things...

www.thepampanews.com
