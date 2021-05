Pharrell and adidas will be expanding their invasive ongoing collaboration with the Humanrace Sichona, a new sock-like model. if you enjoy sock-like sneakers, Pharrell and adidas have a treat for you. While the collaborator has created a handful of Human Race offerings over the past couple of years, it looks like the collection will get one silhouette deeper with the reveal of a brand new silhouette dubbed the Humanrace Sichona. While no concrete details have surfaced, we have a reveal thanks to Pharrell himself and Lil Uzi Vert. At first glance, the upper consist of a sock-like primeknit upper that’s complemented with Hu tongue labels and a Humanrace spell-out on the sides. The sneaker will likely feature Boost technology but that has yet to be revealed or confirmed.