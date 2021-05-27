Cancel
‘Pragmatic’ heart failure rehab benefits frail seniors, study finds

By Alicia Lasek
McKnight's
 2021-05-27

Older, frail patients who have been hospitalized for acute heart failure find greater functional and quality of life benefits from early, transitional, tailored, progressive rehabilitation when compared with usual care, an inclusive new trial has found. These patients typically have high rates of physical frailty, poor quality of life, delayed...

#Heart Failure#Rehab#Exercise#Depression#Long Term Care#Charit University#The University Of Warwick
