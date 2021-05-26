Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

First Look: Nike Dunk Low “Lime Ice”

justfreshkicks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother new colorway of the Nike Dunk Low will be made available for the summer with a women exclusive “Lime Ice” offering. Surfacing along with the Team Red offering, Nike has another Dunk Low dedicated to the summer months with the refreshing Lime Ice variation that features a Light Soft Pink, Ghost, Lime Ice, and White color scheme. The upper comes constructed in a full leather design that features Light Pink on the toes, sides, and ankles with Lime Ice covering overlays around the toes, eystays, and heels. In addition to the pink and green, Ghost blue is added to the design for branding via the Nike Swoosh logos on the sides and the Nike tongue labels. To complete the offering, a white rubber midsole and Lime Ice outsole finish off the new rendition.

justfreshkicks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Blue Light#Green Light#White Light#Branding#The Nike Dunk Low#Team Red#Lime Ice#Nike Dunk#Nike Com#Sneaker#Light Pink#Color#Ghost Blue#Heels#White Color Scheme#Overlays#Ankles#Design#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

UNDEFEATED Reveals New Nike Dunk Low Collaboration

UNDEFEATED‘s familiar Five Strike logo will be seen on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year, as the brand worked with McLaren for a custom wrap on the ASMP #7 car — and, in honor of its latest foray into motorsports, the LA-based outfit has also reunited with. for a new...
ApparelSneaker Freaker

The Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘First Avenue’ Pays Homage to Prince

The Nike SB Dunk Low continues to exert its colossal presence in 2021, the reworked 1980s basketball silhouette seeing plenty of attention from Dutch artist Parra, enigmatic skate label Stingwater, and American skateboarder Paul Rodriguez. Familia are now jumping-in on the action, the Minneapolis-based skate shop of course blowing-up the...
Michigan Statehotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk Low "Michigan" Drops Soon: Official Images

One of the biggest shoes to see a resurgence over the last little while has been the Nike Dunk Low and by extension, the Nike Dunk High. These are shoes that had a huge moment a few decades ago, and now, everyone is rediscovering why this is such a dope sneaker. As a result of this resurgence, Nike has been bringing a ton of new colorways to the market, and it has led to some cool offerings that have certainly gotten all of our attention.
Apparelinputmag.com

Nike’s dropping another ‘vintage’ Dunk sneaker soon — and it looks incredible

Nike has played into the vintage hype by re-releasing some of our favorite designs from the 2000s, as well as taking inspiration from retro pairs. The brand’s latest release seems to be inspired by the 2001 trio of “Ugly Duckling” Dunk Lows made up of “Plum,” “Ceramic” and “Veneer” styles. Taking on a similar muted color scheme and suede upper, Nike’s upcoming Dunk Low comes dressed in olive, gold and brown hues.
Apparelsneakernews.com

A Nike Dunk High Joins The “First Use” Collection

Nike Sportswear’s “First Use” collection has taken a handful of iconic silhouettes and outfitted it with detailing commemorating the debut of the swoosh. Now joining the impending collection is a Nike Dunk High, which indulges in an off-white and green color palette. Akin to accompanying pairs in the lineup, the...
ApparelComplex

Is Nike Making Too Many Dunks or Not Enough?

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts discuss the Nike Dunk, a retro sneaker from 1985 that’s been huge in the past year thanks to SB collaborations and inline styles. But is Nike over-saturating the market with the shoes or should they keep making more? The co-hosts discuss their personal history with Dunks, current resell prices, and some of their favorite pairs old and new. Also: Joe gives some teasers on the next season of Sneaker Shopping, Welty relives his wild weekend, and Brendan comes back from vacation.
Aerospace & Defensenicekicks.com

Nike Welcomes A Lighter Tone To The Air Force 1 Low “First Use”

Nike’s “First Use” collection continues its lineup with the latest Air force 1 Low in a subtle colorway. Like its previous predecessor, this iteration features similar thematic characteristics throughout its model; unlike the bright blue pair, this iteration is composed of an overarching Light Stone color scheme with a Sail tone to compliment the makeup. Similar to its aforementioned counterpart, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “First Use” offers a smaller Black Swoosh, with an added “First use June 18, 1971” underneath it. As it names suggest, that date is the first use of the iconic Swoosh logo. Sitting atop a crisp White sole, University Red threads contrast the bottom while also appearing on its back heel tab.
ApparelSole Collector

This Nike SB Dunk Collab Is Inspired by Kebab

Nike SB’s recent releases have stepped into culinary territory with the race-car-slash-swine-inspired “Pink Pig” Dunk Low and Stingwater’s mushroom-themed collab, and now another on-the-nose pair is expected to drop soon. The latest pair comes courtesy of a collaboration with Athens skate shop Color Skates. Seen through a set of product...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low "NY vs. NY" Features Glow-in-the-Dark Details

Streetball is a quintessential part of any New York City summer, so is celebrating the Big Apple’s love of outdoor hoops with a Dunk Low “NY vs. NY.” Drawing its name from a Swoosh-sponsored summer league that oversees tournaments at legendary parks like Dyckman, West 4th Street and Gersch, the shoes feature a vibrant color scheme and special glow-in-the-dark details that nod to the “city game.”
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Look at the sacai x Nike Blazer Low Classic Green

In addition to the “Magma Orange” edition, official images of the sacai x Nike Blazer Low “Classic Green” are provided as it’s suggested to release soon. Similar to the previous collaborative sacai x Nike Blazer Mids, this low-top iteration is defined by double laces, tongues, Swooshes, and foxing. Additionally, the model incorporates a mixed material construction that includes smooth leathers, suede and canvas throughout to complete its profile.
ShoppingSneaker Freaker

Where to Buy the Nike SB Dunk Low 'What The P-Rod'

As well as being a skateboarding legend, Paul Rodriguez has been a long-time skater on the Nike SB roster. Over his many years as a skater he's had a slew of signature sneakers and eclectic colourways. For his latest, he's taken the SB Dunk Low and merged as many of those previous designs to create a 'What The P-Rod' melange.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Thoughts on the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low?

Even more imagery of the upcoming Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low are featured, as it’s notably one of the more sought-after silhouettes this spring/summer. Overall, the low-top model essentially dons Dutch-based artist Piet Parra’s signature vibrant graphic illustrations across the upper, while a contrasting sail base and black Swooshes add a complementing touch. Finally, co-branded heel tabs, a white midsole and gum rubber outsole round out the eye-catching profile.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

First Look: Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 18 Low Higher Learning

Making its debut in a few days, here is an official look at the Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 18 Low Higher Learning. Mimi Plange is a Ghanaian born fashion designer. The unfashion pioneer Mimi Plange showcases culture-shaking works in an elegant, broad and unpredictable way while adhering to her own rules. Her latest project has her designing her very own iteration of the Nike LeBron 18 Low.
Retailjustfreshkicks.com

Nike Dunk Low “Varsity Green” Releases June 3rd

With the Nike Dunk Low already having an impressive outlook for 2021, it looks like Nike will be furthering the dominance with a Spartan Green iteration that will match 2020’s High. 2020 saw the Spartan Green Dunk High release and many sneakerheads rallied to find themselves a pair despite the...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Nike Dunk Low PRM Animal Baroque Brown Coming Soon

New images of the upcoming Nike Dunk Low PRM “Animal” continue to surface online as it’ll be offered in two iterations. This pair in particular is rendered in an official blend of “Beach/Baroque Brown-Canvas-Sail.” Flaunting the clean sail hue across its smooth leather underlays, the highlight animal print aesthetic is directed at the suede overlays. Contrasting brown for the Swooshes, inner lining, and rubber outsole tops off the design nicely.
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low Daktari Stripes Debuting Overseas First

If you were a fan of the iconic Nike Dunk “Daktari,” then this Nike Air Force 1 Low “Daktari Stripes” is a must-cop for your sneaker collection. Flaunting a bold and vibrant finish that’s perfect for summer, the low-top model flaunts a white leather base while the highlight Daktari zebra print adorns its shaggy suede overlays in tones of light orange and black. Additionally, solid orange Swooshes and embroidered branding on the tongue and heel, followed by a sail midsole and gum rubber outsole solidifies the eye-catching design.
ApparelSneaker Freaker

The Upcoming Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Features Tear-Away Uppers

Despite a flurry of leaked shots surfacing in recent weeks, we're still waiting for an official reveal and release date for the upcoming Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low​. We've seen the standard version, as well as the F&F colourway, and now we've received a slightly different look at the colourful crep. In a somewhat unexpected twist, it appears that the collaboration will feature tear-away uppers.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Buy the Nike Dunk Low WMNS Photon Dust Right Here

After its early release overseas, the Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Photon Dust” has finally debuted stateside as another closer look at the silhouette is featured. Clean and simple, the low-top model boasts a white leather base with the highlight light grey hue adorning its overlays, Swooshes, heel tabs, and rubber outsole. Finally, a white midsole sandwiched in between tops off the two-tone design.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Nike SB Dunk Low Barcelona Coming Soon

Following a preview earlier this month, new images of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Barcelona” have now surfaced online as it’s expected to debut later this year. As suggested, the model’s color scheme is inspired by the iconic Spanish professional football club, FC Barcelona. Composed of suede, the colors maroon, red, and blue are draped across in a mismatching finish, while bright yellow for the Swooshes and branded areas provide a striking contrast. Finally, a white midsole and gum rubber outsole tops off the design.