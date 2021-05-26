First Look: Nike Dunk Low “Lime Ice”

Another new colorway of the Nike Dunk Low will be made available for the summer with a women exclusive “Lime Ice” offering. Surfacing along with the Team Red offering, Nike has another Dunk Low dedicated to the summer months with the refreshing Lime Ice variation that features a Light Soft Pink, Ghost, Lime Ice, and White color scheme. The upper comes constructed in a full leather design that features Light Pink on the toes, sides, and ankles with Lime Ice covering overlays around the toes, eystays, and heels. In addition to the pink and green, Ghost blue is added to the design for branding via the Nike Swoosh logos on the sides and the Nike tongue labels. To complete the offering, a white rubber midsole and Lime Ice outsole finish off the new rendition.