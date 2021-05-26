First Look at the 2021 Nike Dunk Low “Halloween”

Nike will be adding the Dunk Low to their anticipated Halloween 2021 lineup with a glow-in-the-dark iteration. Just like the Air Force 1 Low, Nike will be adding their other fan-favorite silhouette to their Halloween 2021 collection. While still featured in the same theme, the sneaker is set to feature its very own colorway that many fans are going to enjoy this Halloween season. Officially slated for a Sail, and Starfish Black color scheme, no leaked images have surfaced just yet but the sneaker is expected to feature a Sail and Black upper accented with Starfish Orange detailing throughout the silhouette. Glow-in-the-dark graphics are also expected to be features throughout the upper while the technology will be included on the rubber outsole as well.