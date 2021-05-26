Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

First Look at the 2021 Nike Dunk Low “Halloween”

justfreshkicks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike will be adding the Dunk Low to their anticipated Halloween 2021 lineup with a glow-in-the-dark iteration. Just like the Air Force 1 Low, Nike will be adding their other fan-favorite silhouette to their Halloween 2021 collection. While still featured in the same theme, the sneaker is set to feature its very own colorway that many fans are going to enjoy this Halloween season. Officially slated for a Sail, and Starfish Black color scheme, no leaked images have surfaced just yet but the sneaker is expected to feature a Sail and Black upper accented with Starfish Orange detailing throughout the silhouette. Glow-in-the-dark graphics are also expected to be features throughout the upper while the technology will be included on the rubber outsole as well.

justfreshkicks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Spooky#Nike Dunk Low#The Air Force 1 Low#Starfish Black#Nike Dunk Low#The Dunk Low#Starfish Orange#Air Force#Nike Com#Sneaker#Glow In The Dark Graphics#Feature#Collection#Retail Price#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Nike
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensestraatosphere.com

Undefeated confirms Nike Dunk arriving in June

Leaks on Instagram suggest that Undefeated has a new inside-out Nike Dunk set to drop in June 2021. Half-and-half Dunk: Early images of the Undefeated x Nike Dunk reveal a half-and-half design first seen on their 2006 Air Force 1 collaboration. The forefoot comes with exposed stitch linings and reinforced panels while the heel is constructed normally.
Shoppingkicksonfire.com

Thoughts on the Nike Dunk Low Free 99?

Two iterations of the Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” are releasing as it’s featured in this “Black” theme and a cleaner “White/Light Chocolate-Roma Green” edition. While it would have been a perfect pair for Easter, the low-top silhouette boasts a mismatching color block theme overall. The model’s eye-catching color palette is perfectly contrasted by black Swooshes on its side panels, a white midsole, and gum rubber outsole to round out its design. Additionally, custom “Free.99”-branded insoles further solidify the profile.
Apparelsneakernews.com

A Nike Dunk High Joins The “First Use” Collection

Nike Sportswear’s “First Use” collection has taken a handful of iconic silhouettes and outfitted it with detailing commemorating the debut of the swoosh. Now joining the impending collection is a Nike Dunk High, which indulges in an off-white and green color palette. Akin to accompanying pairs in the lineup, the...
ApparelHighsnobiety

This Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low Is the Best Yet

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Sneakerheads haven't heard from Virgil Abloh in a while and now we know why....
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Images: Nike SB Dunk Low Classic Green

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Classic Green” is featured in its official imagery and that only indicates its impending arrival. Flaunting a color scheme that incorporates the popular Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” makeup, the low-top features a white leather upper that is contrasted with black overlays and Swooshes. The highlight green hue is prominent on the laces, tongue branding, collar section, and rubber outsole to complete the look.
Lifestylenicekicks.com

A Striking “University Red” Nike Dunk Low Is Being Prepared

With no end in sight, the Nike Dunk Low continues its run with yet another model. With a plethora of versions, the latest comes equip in a University Red colorway. Although Nike‘s efforts have not slow down with their Dunk Low line, they are consistently selling out. To add to the list, a Nike Dunk Low “University Red” is set to make its debuts. Dressed in a two-tone color scheme, this offering takes on a simplistic approach while simultaneously being vibrant. Featuring a leather makeup, the model is contrasted only by its colors. Sitting atop a rubber outsole, this iteration opts for a minimalistic and monochromatic look.
Designers & CollectionsSole Collector

Familia Honors Prince With New Nike SB Dunk Low Collab

It’s been a little over a year since Familia dropped its limited “Reverse Skunk” SB Dunk High, and for 2021, the Minneapolis-based skate shop has lined up another project with Nike SB. Newly leaked images shared by Leaked.sneaks and JFGrails show a purported Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low inspired...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

First Look: Color Skates x Nike SB Dunk High Kebab and Destroy

Much like last year, 2021 also continued to be the year of the Nike SB. Adding to the long list of sought-after Nike SB collaborations, here is a first look at the Color Skates x Nike SB Dunk High Kebab and Destroy. Color Skates is an Athens skate shop. Paying...
ShoppingSneaker Freaker

Where to Buy the Nike SB Dunk Low 'What The P-Rod'

As well as being a skateboarding legend, Paul Rodriguez has been a long-time skater on the Nike SB roster. Over his many years as a skater he's had a slew of signature sneakers and eclectic colourways. For his latest, he's taken the SB Dunk Low and merged as many of those previous designs to create a 'What The P-Rod' melange.
Beauty & FashionSole Collector

Undefeated Teases Upcoming Nike Dunk Low Collab

Along with Bodega, Kasina, and Notre, it looks like more stores will be getting in on the Nike Dunk collabs in the near future with longtime partner Undefeated once again in the mix. Having previously worked on three different Dunk Highs, Undefeated will reportedly shift its focus to the Dunk...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low "NY vs. NY" Features Glow-in-the-Dark Details

Streetball is a quintessential part of any New York City summer, so is celebrating the Big Apple’s love of outdoor hoops with a Dunk Low “NY vs. NY.” Drawing its name from a Swoosh-sponsored summer league that oversees tournaments at legendary parks like Dyckman, West 4th Street and Gersch, the shoes feature a vibrant color scheme and special glow-in-the-dark details that nod to the “city game.”
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Buy the Nike Dunk Low WMNS Photon Dust Right Here

After its early release overseas, the Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Photon Dust” has finally debuted stateside as another closer look at the silhouette is featured. Clean and simple, the low-top model boasts a white leather base with the highlight light grey hue adorning its overlays, Swooshes, heel tabs, and rubber outsole. Finally, a white midsole sandwiched in between tops off the two-tone design.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Nike Dunk Low PRM Animal Baroque Brown Coming Soon

New images of the upcoming Nike Dunk Low PRM “Animal” continue to surface online as it’ll be offered in two iterations. This pair in particular is rendered in an official blend of “Beach/Baroque Brown-Canvas-Sail.” Flaunting the clean sail hue across its smooth leather underlays, the highlight animal print aesthetic is directed at the suede overlays. Contrasting brown for the Swooshes, inner lining, and rubber outsole tops off the design nicely.
ApparelSole Collector

This Nike SB Dunk Collab Is Inspired by Kebab

Nike SB’s recent releases have stepped into culinary territory with the race-car-slash-swine-inspired “Pink Pig” Dunk Low and Stingwater’s mushroom-themed collab, and now another on-the-nose pair is expected to drop soon. The latest pair comes courtesy of a collaboration with Athens skate shop Color Skates. Seen through a set of product...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Nike SB Dunk Low Barcelona Coming Soon

Following a preview earlier this month, new images of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Barcelona” have now surfaced online as it’s expected to debut later this year. As suggested, the model’s color scheme is inspired by the iconic Spanish professional football club, FC Barcelona. Composed of suede, the colors maroon, red, and blue are draped across in a mismatching finish, while bright yellow for the Swooshes and branded areas provide a striking contrast. Finally, a white midsole and gum rubber outsole tops off the design.
ApparelSneaker Freaker

The Upcoming Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Features Tear-Away Uppers

Despite a flurry of leaked shots surfacing in recent weeks, we're still waiting for an official reveal and release date for the upcoming Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low​. We've seen the standard version, as well as the F&F colourway, and now we've received a slightly different look at the colourful crep. In a somewhat unexpected twist, it appears that the collaboration will feature tear-away uppers.
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low Daktari Stripes Debuting Overseas First

If you were a fan of the iconic Nike Dunk “Daktari,” then this Nike Air Force 1 Low “Daktari Stripes” is a must-cop for your sneaker collection. Flaunting a bold and vibrant finish that’s perfect for summer, the low-top model flaunts a white leather base while the highlight Daktari zebra print adorns its shaggy suede overlays in tones of light orange and black. Additionally, solid orange Swooshes and embroidered branding on the tongue and heel, followed by a sail midsole and gum rubber outsole solidifies the eye-catching design.
Retailjustfreshkicks.com

Nike Dunk Low “Varsity Green” Releases June 3rd

With the Nike Dunk Low already having an impressive outlook for 2021, it looks like Nike will be furthering the dominance with a Spartan Green iteration that will match 2020’s High. 2020 saw the Spartan Green Dunk High release and many sneakerheads rallied to find themselves a pair despite the...
Aerospace & DefenseSneaker Freaker

UNDEFEATED x Nike Dunk Low Revealed via UNDFTD x McLaren Indy 500 Project

Unveiled as part of an upcoming McLaren Indy 500 collaboration, a brand new UNDEFEATED x Nike Dunk Low colourway has been spotted on the feet of the brand’s co-founder James Bond. The special project involves UNDEFEATED giving the AMSP #7 car a camo-clad makeover ahead of the famed Indianapolis 500 race, but sneakerheads will no doubt be more interested in the latest uber-hyped sneaker from the LA-based retailer.
Michigan Statehotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk Low "Michigan" Drops Soon: Official Images

One of the biggest shoes to see a resurgence over the last little while has been the Nike Dunk Low and by extension, the Nike Dunk High. These are shoes that had a huge moment a few decades ago, and now, everyone is rediscovering why this is such a dope sneaker. As a result of this resurgence, Nike has been bringing a ton of new colorways to the market, and it has led to some cool offerings that have certainly gotten all of our attention.