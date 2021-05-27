One-dimensional Anderson insulators predicted to host the bulk photovoltaic effect

Authors:Théo Jules, Austin Reid, Karen E. Daniels, Muhittin Mungan, Frédéric Lechenault. Abstract: While memory effects emerge from systems of wildly varying length- and time-scales, the reduction of a complex system with many interacting elements into one simple enough to be understood without also losing the complex behavior continues to be a challenge. Here, we investigate how bistable cylindrical origamis provide such a reduction via tunably-interactive, memory behaviors. We base our investigation on folded sheets of Kresling patterns that function as two-state memory units. By linking several units, each with a selected activation energy, we construct a one-dimensional material which nonetheless exhibits return-point memory. After a comprehensive experimental analysis of the relation between the geometry of the pattern and the mechanical response for a single bit, we study the memory of a bellows composed of 4 bits arranged in series. When these bits are decoupled, the system reduces to the Preisach model and we can drive the bellows to any of its 16 allowable states by following a prescribed sequence of compression and extension. Moreover, we show how to reasonably discriminate between states by measuring the system's total height and stiffness near equilibrium. In bellows with coupled bits, the interactions alter the energy landscape and enable geometrically-disallowed stable configurations; this produces a 64-state configuration space with a more complex pattern of transitions. Using empirical considerations of the mechanics, we analyze the hierarchical structure of the corresponding diagram, which includes Garden of Eden states and subgraphs reminiscent of the memory behavior observed with more complex glassy systems.