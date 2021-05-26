On-Foot Look at the New Nike Dunk Low Scrap “Archeo Brown”
Nike will be adding another silhouette to their growing Dunk Low lineup with a new Scrap rendition that’s set to debut in “Archeo Brown.”. With all the current hype surrounding the Nike Dunk Low, the Swoosh has been adding new takes to the silhouette to extend the hype and reach of the silhouette. This variation features a Scap theme that includes a variety of different materials in the form of mesh and leather and a stacked overlay system of different cuts and colors, hence the name. This rendition features an Archeo Brown, Bicoastal, and Sport Spice design that features a brown base with the additives of green, pink, yellow, and purple. A white rubber midsole along with a light gum outsole are added to the bottoms to finish off the interesting new silhouette.justfreshkicks.com