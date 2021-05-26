On-Foot Look at the New Nike Dunk Low Scrap “Archeo Brown”

This new colorway of the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 is part of Nike’s new “Move to Zero” series as the classic silhouette has been constructed using recycled materials. Seen here in official images, this Blazer Mid takes on an Armory Navy, White, and Summit White color combination as the entire upper features a patch-like make up with navy placed on the entire front half of the shoe as well as the eyestay, yellow on the side panels, and white placed on the heels. The recycled upper is then joined by white on the leather Swooshes, laces, toe overlays, and the tongue tag. Nike’s “Move to Zero” logo on the lateral ankle and insoles, a green translucent midsole, and an outsole which contains Nike’s recycled grind rubber wraps things up. Fans of the Nike Blazer Mid cn look tor this colorway to make its way to select retailers soon for $100.