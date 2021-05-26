Cancel
First Look: Nike Dunk Low "Team Red"

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike’s Dunk Low collection continues to grow with new editions like this “Team Red” offering that gives fans a new rendition to enjoy. Arriving very similar to the popular University Red pair, this edition features the same vibe with the addition of Team Red, a darker shade that is very close to maroon. Featuring a simple White and Team Red color scheme, the Dunk Low appears to be constructed in a full leather makeover that calls for white leather on the sides, toes, and ankles. Team Red quickly paints the overlay system that included the Nike Swoosh logos on the sides as well as the lacing system, tongue branding, and rubber outsole.

