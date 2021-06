These days, it seems like everyone meets online. From dating to networking, the world of digital relationships is booming, and your small business connections should be no exception. Though far from romantic in nature, building and maintaining digital customer relationships has a lot in common with the online dating world — the goal is to create a digital presence that puts your best foot forward with the hope that potential prospects will “swipe right” and choose you. As a small business, forging these personal connections, both online and in person, is what sets you apart from your competition. A stronger relationship with customers increases your chances of winning repeat business and can lead to increased sales over time. So how can you help your small business win big in the world of digital customer relationships?