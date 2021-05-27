Artificial neurons recognize biosignals in real time

Recent work has discovered that deep reinforcement learning (DRL) policies are vulnerable to adversarial examples. These attacks mislead the policy of DRL agents by perturbing the state of the environment observed by agents. They are feasible in principle but too slow to fool DRL policies in real time. We propose a new attack to fool DRL policies that is both effective and efficient enough to be mounted in real time. We utilize the Universal Adversarial Perturbation (UAP) method to compute effective perturbations independent of the individual inputs to which they are applied. Via an extensive evaluation using Atari 2600 games, we show that our technique is effective, as it fully degrades the performance of both deterministic and stochastic policies (up to 100%, even when the $l_\infty$ bound on the perturbation is as small as 0.005). We also show that our attack is efficient, incurring an online computational cost of 0.027ms on average. It is faster compared to the response time (0.6ms on average) of agents with different DRL policies, and considerably faster than prior attacks (2.7ms on average). Furthermore, we demonstrate that known defenses are ineffective against universal perturbations. We propose an effective detection technique which can form the basis for robust defenses against attacks based on universal perturbations.