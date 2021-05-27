Cancel
Artificial neurons recognize biosignals in real time

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Researchers from Zurich have developed a compact, energy-efficient device made from artificial neurons that is capable of decoding brainwaves (Nature Communications, "An electronic neuromorphic system for real-time detection of high frequency oscillations (HFO) in intracranial EEG"). The chip uses data recorded from the brainwaves of epilepsy patients to identify which regions of the brain cause epileptic seizures. This opens up new perspectives for treatment.

