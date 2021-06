Have I mentioned yet how much I love to cook with cast iron? Cast iron is a beautiful thing—​the evenness of the temperature, the telltale char. I love spatchcock chicken almost as much as I love cast-​iron cooking, because by laying the bird out, you get consistent surface contact and that GBD (golden, brown, delicious) skin in fewer than 20 minutes. I would rather serve spatchcock chicken than fried chicken—​less work, fewer carbs and fats, and all goodness.