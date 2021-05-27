Node-RED Configuration Explained In 600 Words

Software comes with many configuration options, satisfying varying needs from users. Exploring those options for non-functional requirements can be tedious, time-consuming, and even error-prone (if done manually). Worse, many software systems can be tuned to multiple objectives (e.g., faster response time, fewer memory requirements, decreased network traffic, decreased energy consumption, etc.). Learning how to adjust the system among these multiple objectives is complicated due to the trade-off among objectives; i.e., things that seem useful to achieve one objective could be detrimental to another objective. Consequentially, the optimizer built for one objective may have different (or even opposite) insights on how to locate good solutions from the optimizer built from another objective. In this paper, we define this scenario as the model disagreement problem.