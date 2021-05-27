Controlling magnetization by surface acoustic waves

Surface-wave (SW) sustained plasmas belong to the category of gaseous discharges set up by the electric field component of an electromagnetic (EM) wave. Tubular plasmas of this kind can be achieved over an unrivalled wide range of operating conditions, namely gas nature and pressure, EM field frequency, (dielectric) discharge tube characteristics. The modeling of SW produced plasmas has rest on assuming an intrinsic connection between the wave and the generated plasma column, the SW traveling along the plasma column as its propagating medium and the plasma column influencing in return the SW properties. In contrast, the current paper advocates that there is no action of the plasma column on the characteristics of the surface wave that sustains it. This argument stems from the, amply-documented, experimental fact that the axial distribution of electron density along SWDs is linear with a constant slope till the very end of the plasma column. This feature thus rejects any possible influence of axial inhomogeneity along the plasma column on the SW properties. It is further confirmed experimentally that the slope of the axial gradient of electron density is entirely imposed by the operating conditions, even at the minimum observable length of plasma column. A paradigm shift is thus proposed, promoting the idea that the features of the plasma column are fully determined by the SW power flow running along the air-dielectric tube interface, excluding the plasma column as a propagating medium. The plasma column develops from the electrons generated by the wave electric-field radial component present at the discharge tube inner wall. The previous modeling endeavors cannot come to the conclusion that the plasma column is passive toward the SW and explain why the axial distribution of electron density is, in all cases examined, perfectly linear with a constant slope.