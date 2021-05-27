SpaceX CRS-22 to Launch Numerous Investigations Supported by Private-Sector Partners
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., May 25, 2021 (CASIS PR) – SpaceX plans to launch its 22nd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) no earlier than June 3 at 1:29 p.m. EDT. This launch, contracted through NASA, will resupply the orbiting laboratory with critical research and supplies for the Expedition 65 crew that is presently in orbit. On this mission, the ISS U.S. National Laboratory is sponsoring more than a dozen payloads from diverse disciplines—all aiming to bring value to our nation and drive a robust and sustainable market in low Earth orbit.parabolicarc.com