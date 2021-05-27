Cancel
Square Enix reveals Dragon Quest spin-off Dragon Quest Treasures

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has announced a new Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest Treasures which looks likely to be a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 title. The JRPG stars Erik and Mia, who featured in the last mainline Dragon Quest game, Dragon Quest XI S for the Nintendo Switch system. The game focusses on younger versions of the two characters and focusses on “Erik and Mia’s childhood,” and “treasure hunting.” Platforms for Dragon Quest Treasures have yet to be announced, but the team is planning for a worldwide release.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuji Horii
Video GamesComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Is Said to Only Be Releasing on PS5

There has been a lot of debate over the past few months about which platforms the upcoming sequel to 2018's God of War will release on. Although Sony has already confirmed that the title will be released on PlayStation 5, the publisher also hasn't publicly ruled out a launch on PlayStation 4 as well. However, according to one reputable insider, it sounds as though fans should only expect to see the game arrive on the next-gen console.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Resident Evil Village review

Capcom has constantly reinvented the wheel with Resident Evil. Through main story entries, spin-offs, online shooters, and episodic adventures, RE has taken many forms. Not all have been welcomed, but it felt as though Capcom nailed it once again with Resident Evil 7. It reimagined what survival horror was by using a first-person perspective. Dark constricted corridors, intricately woven puzzles, strict item management, and a foreboding fear throughout, all whilst seeing the horror unfold through your own eyes. With Resident Evil Village, Ethan’s story continues, and so does the evolution of the series. It’s great, people. It’s really great.
Video GamesCollider

'Resident Evil: Village' Review: Let This Game Sink Its Fangs, Hooks, and More Into You ASAP

Fans of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard should feel confident in picking up Capcom's newest release in the franchise, Resident Evil: Village. The eighth main title not only continues the saga of Ethan Winters and his family soon after the events of RE7, it also reveals new branches on Resident Evil's evolutionary tree and even reveals some surprising roots for the franchise. You can think of RE:V as Chapter 2 to the Winters Family story, so if that's something that entices you, feel free to stop reading now and shut yourself away from spoilers until you're able to play for yourself.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest - The Adventure of Dai gets new screenshots

During today's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream event, Square Enix revealed a quick update on action RPG Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest - The Adventure of Dai. Four new screenshots of the game were shared, along with a short message from the producer Ryutaro Ichimura. No new details can be shared on the title, but Ichimura states the team is working hard to make a high-quality game and to look forward to more information.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Dragon Quest Treasures feat. young Erik to get a worldwide release

Way back in November of 2018, we brought you the news that a new Dragon Quest Monsters game was in development, starring a young Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI. There was radio silence for the next few years, but it looks like the project has resurfaced at the recent 35th Anniversary stream.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Resident Evil Village’s Scariest Moment Feels Like a Silent Hill Game

This article contains spoilers for the first half of Resident Evil Village , involving the mansion of Donna Beneviento. For the most part, Resident Evil Village isn’t particularly scary. Gorgeous? Absolutely. Exciting? Constantly. Entertaining? Most Definitely. But while Resident Evil 7 channeled the intimate survival horror of the original game, Village most definitely pulls its inspirations from Resident Evil 4, which ushered in the modern era of third-person action games as we know them. Knowing this, I went into Village expecting more of an amusement park than a haunted house. And while that’s what most of my time in the game felt like, there’s one specific section that delivered a kind of terror rarely seen in the RE franchise.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake announced

Square Enix just announced Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake during the series’ 35th anniversary live stream. A release date hasn’t been determined, but it’s planned for home consoles – so Switch is likely. Here’s the first trailer:. Dragon Quest III first launched for the Famicom in 1988 in Japan. The...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Dragon Quest X Is Being Transformed Into A "Cute" Offline Game

One of the more unexpected announcements during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream was Dragon Quest X Offline. This is the "offline" version of the MMO Dragon Quest X - meaning it won't require an internet connection. At the moment, it's been announced for a 2022 Japanese release,...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Dragon Quest X Offline announced for Japan, set to release in early 2022

During today's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream event, Square Enix announced Dragon Quest X Offline. The game is described as an easy-to-pick-up, easy-to-play standalone version of MMORPG Dragon Quest X, and it features chibi-styled character models. Sadly, this title is not confirmed for a worldwide release, and no platform details...
Video GamesThe Ringer

‘Resident Evil Village’ Casts the Series Into Another New Direction

The heroic husband and father Ethan Winters has suffered several vivid and grievous injuries in Resident Evil. His hands tell the whole story, as they hold a peculiar prominence in the latest generation of these games. The earlier titles tracked the heroes from a distance. The first-person camera perspective in...
Video GamesSiliconera

Dragon Quest Creator Teases Announcements for 35th Anniversary

Square Enix will celebrate the Dragon Quest franchise’s 35th anniversary on May 27, 2021. Yuji Horii, the franchise’s creator, has all but confirmed major announcements will be timed for that day’s commemorative live broadcast. In a tweet from his personal account, Horii suggested that the 35th anniversary special live stream event would have plenty of announcements, as well as news of “that game.”
Video GamesGematsu

Dragon Quest X Version 6 expansion announced

Square Enix announced the Dragon Quest X Version 6 expansion during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream. Dubbed Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online, it will launch this fall in Japan. Dragon Quest X Online is available now for PlayStation 4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS, and...
Video Gamesthenewstrace.com

The tale of Resident Evil 8 Village and its have an effect on at the lore of the saga

As soon as the credit of Resident Evil Village the next is apparent to us: that the genesis of Umbrella has its beginning in Europe and that the way forward for the saga is extra alive than ever. Now, to position in combination this entire puzzle of inexpensive horror tale, however cool and convoluted, which is what finally the plot of this saga has been, It’s a must to be a bit up to the moment with what came about in earlier installments, and now not best with admire to Residet Evil VII. However in fact, in the sort of prolific franchise, it is simple to get misplaced amongst dozens of viruses, corporations, deaths, and resurrections. So Lately we’re going to give an explanation for the whole lot that emerges from the tip of Resident Evil Village and to take a look at to position a bit of of order on this tale that gave the impression to start, again in 1996 on the Spencer Mansion, however which, if truth be told, began with the Spanish flu in Romania.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Dragon Quest Games Ranked

Even if you’ve never played a Dragon Quest game, you’ve undoubtedly played other titles influenced by the series. Basic JRPG tropes like the overhead view, turn-based combat, and the medieval fantasy setting all got their start with the original Dragon Quest (then called Dragon Warrior in the West). While many...