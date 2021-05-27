Square Enix reveals Dragon Quest spin-off Dragon Quest Treasures
Square Enix has announced a new Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest Treasures which looks likely to be a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 title. The JRPG stars Erik and Mia, who featured in the last mainline Dragon Quest game, Dragon Quest XI S for the Nintendo Switch system. The game focusses on younger versions of the two characters and focusses on “Erik and Mia’s childhood,” and “treasure hunting.” Platforms for Dragon Quest Treasures have yet to be announced, but the team is planning for a worldwide release.mynintendonews.com