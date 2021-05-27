Cancel
Lyon County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Lyon, Morris, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lyon; Morris; Shawnee; Wabaunsee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MORRIS...WESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE AND NORTHWESTERN LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 515 AM CDT At 441 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles north of Paxico to 8 miles southeast of Alta Vista. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, Dover, Silver Lake, Maple Hill, McFarland, Paxico, Willard and Keene. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 330 and 352. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas.

Lyon County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Lyon, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon; Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Lyon County in east central Kansas Eastern Morris County in east central Kansas Southern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 738 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding of rural roads. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. This flooding is likely to last into the evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Council Grove, Eskridge, Americus, Hartford, Neosho Rapids, Harveyville, Reading, Allen, Admire, Bushong and Dunlap.
Wabaunsee County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Anderson County in east central Kansas Northern Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT Monday. * At 1149 PM CDT, County Sheriffs and automated rain gauges indicated creeks and streams were still rising due to the earlier thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area and several roads remain closed. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Osage City, Carbondale, Wellsville, Overbrook, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Burlingame, Americus, Pomona, Scranton, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford and Greeley. This warning replaces the two flood warnings that will expire at midnight.
Geary County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Geary, Lyon, Morris, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geary; Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR GEARY, LYON, EASTERN MORRIS AND WABAUNSEE COUNTIES At 1024 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emporia, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Grandview Plaza, Americus, Alta Vista, Hartford, Dwight, Neosho Rapids, Harveyville, Reading, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 121 and 154. Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 70 between mile markers 295 and 314. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Law enforcement in Harveyville report that they are closing Harveyville Road and Walton Road due to overflow from Dragoon Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Shawnee County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shawnee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Osage County in east central Kansas Shawnee County in east central Kansas Eastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 906 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Osage City, Carbondale, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Lyndon, Burlingame, Scranton, Maple Hill, Quenemo, Melvern, McFarland and Harveyville. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Osage County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Osage, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage; Wabaunsee THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR OSAGE COUNTY A new flood advisory has been issued for Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties until 3:00pm, while the threat for flooding has lessened in Osage County.
Lyon County, KS

Funnel clouds lead to siren activation in Lyon County; areal flooding reported

Lyon County Emergency Communications Center activated tornado sirens in both Emporia and Olpe after multiple reports of possible tornadic south of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. According to scanner traffic, drivers heading into the Emporia Travel Plaza reported seeing funnels clouds about five miles south of Emporia. The National Weather...
Lyon County, KS

WEATHER: Lyon County explains siren policy after funnel cloud sighting near Plymouth, no warning from NWS Featured

A unique weather situation unfolded for residents of Emporia and southern Lyon County on Sunday. The spotting of a funnel near Plymouth by a Lyon County deputy prompted the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to sound sirens for Emporia. However, the National Weather Service did not issue a warning for potential tornadic activity. Emergency Communications Director Roxanne Van Gundy says there are only three situations when dispatchers sound the sirens. Direct information from the National Weather Service is one. Visual confirmation from TV is another.
Lyon County, KS

WEATHER: National Weather Service issues flood warnings for local bodies of water Featured

Widespread flooding on area roadways and bodies of water has begun following continuous heavy rainfall through the overnight and morning hours Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading until Monday morning. As of 9 am Sunday the river was at 17.3 feet, just below the 19 ft flood stage. The river is expected to crest at 21.8 ft before dropping back below the flood stage later this evening. A second warning goes for the Salt Creek near Lyndon until Monday morning. Shortly after 9 am Sunday, the creek crested above the 10 ft flood stage and currently stands at 10.02 feet.
Lyon County, KS

All-clear announced after funnel cloud sighted near Plymouth Featured

Reports of funnel clouds in southern Lyon County prompted the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to sound tornado warning sirens for about 20 minutes starting at 2:45 pm. The Emergency Communications Center sounded the sirens after a funnel cloud was reported near Plymouth. No touchdown was confirmed and the southern...
Emporia, KS

WEATHER: List of road closures continues to grow, more closures expected in coming days Featured

Barricades have been placed on several roadways in and around Emporia following heavy rainfall and flooding Sunday. Kansas Highway 99 is closed between Roads 180 and 240, or just north of Emporia. According to Lyon County Assistant Engineer Jim Brull, Road 250 north of Americus was closed at one time during the day. It was then reopened to one lane of traffic for a time before fully reopening shortly before 9 pm.
Osage County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SHAWNEE...SOUTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Topeka to 4 miles southwest of Harveyville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Harveyville, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 342 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 156 and 188. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Geary County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Jackson, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Geary; Jackson; Morris; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY...SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHEASTERN MORRIS NORTHWESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Westmoreland to near Wamego to 6 miles south of Alta Vista, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest winds are on the north side of the line with the hail threat on the south side of the line. SOURCE...Radar indicated and reported by trained spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wamego, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, St. Marys, St. George, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Paxico, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville, Delia, Willard, Keene and Volland. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 315 and 347. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Jackson County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Jefferson; Shawnee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in northeastern Kansas Northeastern Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1059 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Denison to 4 miles east of Silver Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northeastern Topeka, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Hoyt, Ozawkie, Nortonville, Winchester, Denison, Williamstown, Perry Lake and Grantville. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH