Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tiny Harris Dropped A Sneak Peak To A New The Mix Episode

By Alexis Stone
celebrityinsider.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiny Harris had fans excited with her recent post on her social media account. Check it out below. 'Catch a brand new episode of @themixfoxsoul RIGHT NOW featuring @pinksweats and @leahhenry. Tune in on @foxsoul . It’s going to be lit 🔥 don’t miss it 💜' Tiny captioned her post.

celebrityinsider.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
King Harris
Person
Zonnique Pullins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack Of All Trades#Soundcloud#Cute Baby#Soundcloud#Pinksweats#Leahhenry#Foxsoul#Troubleman31#Cute Mash#Everything Omg#Tune#Funny Release#Babe#Baby Baby Baby#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Music2dopeboyz.com

Lil Baby And Lil Durk Share ‘Voice Of The Heroes’ Tracklist

After months of teasing the project as well as a slight delay on its release, Lil Durk and Lil Baby will finally share their joint album, Voice Of The Heroes later this week on June 4. Fresh off sharing its title track, the first offering from the album, the duo returns with the tracklist for the album.
Skin Carethecut.com

The Beauty Products Meena Harris Uses to the Last Drop

On the Beauty Group, a Facebook community co-founded by the Cut and the Strategist, people chat all day long about the products they love — the ones so good they’ll make you hit that little “auto-refill” box at checkout. Below, we asked one of our favorite beauty pros to share her own selections.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Dark Lo & Harry Fraud Drop Off New Album "Borrowed Time"

Harry Fraud has been quietly holding it down with one of the year's hardest production campaigns, and today that streak continues with the release of Borrowed Time, his new collaboration with Philadelphia rapper Dark Lo. Currently facing the possibility of nine years in prison for a charge of witness intimidation, Lo remains hellbent on moving forward, capitalizing on being out on bail by making his presence felt with a nine-track dose of raw hip-hop music.
Musicphiladelphiaweekly.com

Humilitarian to drop new EP

Humilitarian, Philly’s five-piece rock group with a sound drawn from jam-band psychedelia and crunchy alt-rock, laced with touches of funk, jazz and indie rock, will release its sophomore EP, “Head in a Jar,” on May 28. Follow the band on Instagram, @humilitarian_phl, and Facebook, @humilitarian.phl, or check out their music on Bandcamp.
Entertainmentdjcity.com

DopeOnigiri Drops Japanese Artist Mix for the ‘DJcity Podcast’

DJcity Japan member DopeOnigiri, also known as DJ OKI, shines a spotlight on Japanese music on this installment of the DJcity Podcast. DopeOnigiri was the 2015 Red Bull Music 3Style University Japan Champion. He is currently the tour DJ for Japanese American artist MIYACHI. You can catch DopeOnigiri spinning at his residencies at the A-life and WREP nightclubs in Tokyo.
TV & Videosmagneticmag.com

UphoricTV Drops WMC Documentary Mini Doc Series - Episode 4 - The Mongoloids

So today is the day WMCV starts, we are celebrating Winter Music Conference's long illustrious history with these short mini-docs by UphoricTV. Dive into a bit of WMC history and get fired up for WMC's first Virtual event WMCV. Come catch Junior Sanchez, Claude Vonstroke, Jazzy Jeff, Lazaro Cassanova, and many other amazing artists and industry professionals from music and tech.
TV SeriesPopculture

Apple TV+'s 'Trying' Season 2: Nikki Hits Major Breaking Point in Exclusive Sneak Peek of Episode 3

Just two episodes into the series’ sophomore season and things are already coming to a head on the Apple TV+ original Trying with one very agitated yet comical moment taking place. In an exclusive for PopCulture.com ahead of Friday’s new episode titled “Big Heads,” Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) head to Cornwall for a funeral, but as a reminder from Jason’s past threatens to come between them and circumstances continually changing in their adoption journey, Nikki finally hits a breaking point.
TV SeriesComicBook

There's No New Episode of The Flash Tonight

The Flash has been a bit of a whirlwind thus far in Season 7 with Barry Allen/The Flash losing his power, getting it back, and then having to deal with the threat of mysterious new Forces created when the Speed Force was brought back to life. Last week on The CW series, Team Flash was able to finally work things out with the Speed, Still, Sage, and Strength Forces, closing that chapter of the story, but another chapter of The Flash's overall story is about to come to an end as well. As was announced last month, Carlos Valdes is leaving the series this season and the next episode of The Flash will see Valdes' Cisco Ramon say goodbye to the team. However, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see how the series sends Cisco off. There is not a new episode of The Flash tonight. "Good-Bye Vibrations" will air next week on Tuesday, June 8th.
TV Seriesholrmagazine.com

Emily In Paris Season 2 Outfit Sneak Peaks

An exciting piece of news for fans of the Netflix series “Emily In Paris” is the latest reveal of Emily’s outfits in season 2. The second season of Emily in Paris has begun shooting in the south of France, and the scenes are giving us major summer outfit inspiration. Grateful for the paparazzi who have captured pictures of the first costumes of Lily Collins, who plays Emily. The costume designer and outfit Queen, Patricia Field, is the mastermind behind our favorite Sex In The City looks. With her history of creating unforgettable outfits on screen, Emily’s looks will be giving us good reason to binge watch Emily In Paris, probably more than once.
Musicthis song is sick

What So Not Returns to Triple J, Drops Heavy New Mix

What So Not recently returned to one of Australia’s premiere radio shows, Triple J‘s Mix Up, to deliver a fantastic new mix. This new one clocks in at an hour long, and features a ton of fresh music. WSN has recently been moving forward with his sound, an effort that...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Sneak Peak: Bobby Smashes A Car For Series Premiere Of Breaking Bobby Bones

In each half-hour episode of BREAKING BOBBY BONES, Bones pursues his own mantra—Fight. Grind. Repeat.—by traveling to far-flung destinations across the country to find people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities. Upon arrival, he meets local everyday heroes who challenge him to conquer (or at least attempt) the tricks of their trades while exploring the triumphs and tragedies that made these heroes who they are today. Through their joint experiences, viewers come along for the ride learning what it’s like to become a tenacious stunt performer, kayak a river blindfolded and play para sled hockey. It’s an action-packed celebration of Americans who work hard, play hard and, above all, take pride in everything they do.
TV Seriesfeelingthevibe.com

Jeanette Has Proof Kate’s Lying in All-New Episode of Cruel Summer — Sneak Peek Inside!

Cruel Summer is back on June 1 with an all-new episode. In episode 8, Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) may finally have a “smoking gun” on Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt). That’s not all the occurs in the new episode though. According to ABC, “On the first day of school, everyone learns that the drama of the summer is anything but over and that some people will pay more for the consequences of Jeanette and Kate’s deception than others.” Considering the title for the episode is “Proof,” it sounds like the truth is going to come out. Keep reading for even more details below.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘The Patrick Star Show’: Nickelodeon Drops Sneak Peek & Art For ‘Spongebob’ Spinoff Series

Patrick Star is his own star in the sneak peek of Nickelodeon’s The Patrick Star Show. On Monday Nickelodeon dropped a teaser and art giving SpongeBob SquarePants viewers a glimpse into Patrick Star’s life. Hailing from the creative team behind the original series and produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, The Patrick Star Show features Bill Fagerbakke voicing the titular character.
Celebritiesamicohoops.net

Timbaland And Swizz Beatz Have ‘Verzuz’ Rematch in outbreak period

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, co-founders of Verzuz, regrouped for the first sequel of their battle series on Sunday (May 30). The heavyweight combat was also the inaugural instalment of Verzuz Live, with the action trying to take place in person at Miami’s renowned club LIV to offer some entertainment to fans’ Memorial Day pre-game. Swizz and Timbo previously engaged in a beat war at Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival in 2018, and afterwards established Verzuz in March 2020, when the COVID-19 epidemic hit.