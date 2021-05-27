Tiny Harris Dropped A Sneak Peak To A New The Mix Episode

The Flash has been a bit of a whirlwind thus far in Season 7 with Barry Allen/The Flash losing his power, getting it back, and then having to deal with the threat of mysterious new Forces created when the Speed Force was brought back to life. Last week on The CW series, Team Flash was able to finally work things out with the Speed, Still, Sage, and Strength Forces, closing that chapter of the story, but another chapter of The Flash's overall story is about to come to an end as well. As was announced last month, Carlos Valdes is leaving the series this season and the next episode of The Flash will see Valdes' Cisco Ramon say goodbye to the team. However, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see how the series sends Cisco off. There is not a new episode of The Flash tonight. "Good-Bye Vibrations" will air next week on Tuesday, June 8th.