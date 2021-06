This fruit salad tastes just like summer! With a variety of juicy, fresh fruits and an amazing honey lime dressing, it will be the star of your summer picnic or BBQ!. There really is nothing like a fresh fruit salad. Plus, they are absolutely gorgeous to look at! We've got all the good stuff in this fruit salad: mandarin orange, kiwi, watermelon, blueberries and pomegranate then we drizzled that luscious fruit with a mixture of honey and lime juice. It is so refreshing and a light dish for summer. It is not only tasty but it is super simple to put together and you can add whatever fresh fruit you like. I give some other great fruit substitutions below for this fruit salad recipe!