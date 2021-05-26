One Year Later
The facts of what happened in Minneapolis just after 8 p.m. on May 25, 2020, are stark. Four Minneapolis Police Officers responded to a call from a store clerk that a Black man was suspected of having used a counterfeit $20 bill in his transaction. Three stood by while then-Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the neck of George Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds, until he died. Mr. Floyd was unarmed. A crowd gathered, and some called 911. A brave young woman videotaped the horrific event.evanstonroundtable.com