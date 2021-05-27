CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France's Macron admits some guilt for Rwanda's genocide

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleKIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — In a key speech on his visit to Rwanda, French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognizes that France bears a heavy responsibility for the 1994 genocide in the central African country. Macron solemnly detailed how France had failed the 800,000 victims of the genocide but he...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#To France#Kigali#Ap#French#Central African#The Associated Press#Hutu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
