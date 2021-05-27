'The Gift' documentary to tell story of Scio war hero Jason Dunham, fellow Marines
The documentary about Medal of Honor recipient Jason Dunham and his impact on fellow Marines is expected to be completed later this year. David Kniess met Jason Dunham by chance in 2002, sitting next to him for a few hours on a flight. As Kniess expected, the young man with the high and tight haircut was a Marine. Kniess, a Navy veteran, found himself talking to Dunham for the length of the journey.www.eveningtribune.com