Pitching has been the difference for Tyrone
There is never a such thing as having too much pitching in any level of baseball. They just call it a good problem to have, especially at the high school level. Tyrone pitchers Aiden Coleman and Rodney Shultz have taken on the bulk of the workload on the mound this season. Coleman has been brilliant in two playoff games - the first one a 5-2 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola in the District 6 3A quarterfinals, and the other a 5-1 win in the semis over Richland.www.huntingdondailynews.com