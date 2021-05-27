Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyrone, PA

Pitching has been the difference for Tyrone

By ANDY STINE Sports Editor
huntingdondailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is never a such thing as having too much pitching in any level of baseball. They just call it a good problem to have, especially at the high school level. Tyrone pitchers Aiden Coleman and Rodney Shultz have taken on the bulk of the workload on the mound this season. Coleman has been brilliant in two playoff games - the first one a 5-2 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola in the District 6 3A quarterfinals, and the other a 5-1 win in the semis over Richland.

www.huntingdondailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyrone, PA
City
Richland, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Tyrone, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Ball Games#College Baseball#Penn State#Central#The Golden Eagles#The Mountain League#Mountain League#Piaa#Mound#Juniors David Lang#Sophomores Ross Gampe#Philipsburg Osceola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Clearfield, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Lady Eagles fall at Clearfield

Tyrone - 3 M. Brodzina ss 3110, B. Pearson c 3011, E. Pearson 2b 3111, Reese cf 3111, M. Tuskovich 1b 3000, Beeman dp 3000, Lingenfelter p 3000, K. Brodzina rf 1000, T. Tuskovich rf 1000, Dibert 3b 2000, Diebold (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 25-3-4-3. Clearfield - 11 Singleton cf...
Tyrone, PAMirror

Tyrone grad receives Landmark honor

HUNTINGDON — Juniata College softball standout, Cate Baran was recently named to the Landmark All-Conference second team as a pitcher. The freshman, a graduate of Tyrone, started 11 games with 12 total appearances. She pitched eight complete games. Baran worked 64• innings in the circle before the Landmark postseason, posting a 3-9 record with a 3.16 ERA. She led the team with 57 strikeouts and 13 walks.
Tyrone, PAMirror

Now is the Wright time for Tyrone coach

When the Tyrone head wrestling positioned opened up five years ago, Quentin Wright thought about applying for the job. But in the end, the Bald Eagle Area and Penn State great decided not to. Terry Tate ended up getting the job. “I love coaching kids,” he said, “but it just...
Altoona, PAMirror

Seniors return to alleys for titles

After a year off because of the pandemic, senior bowlers from across Blair County and surrounding areas got together Wednesday afternoon at the Bavarian Hall in Altoona for the Altoona Mirror’s annual Senior Bowler of the Year Tournament. When the last pin had fallen, there were three winners, Jim Moore, Becky Hamilton and Barry Yeingst.
Tyrone, PALockhaven Express

Local roundup: Tyrone takes down BEA baseball

Bald Eagle Area baseball fell to Tyrone, 4-0, Monday afternoon. Aidan Coleman collected win on the mound for the Golden Eagles while Noah Williamson suffered the loss for BEA. Leading the Eagles in hits were: Myles Stover, Williamson and Ryan Kresovich. Penns Valley Baseball results from today 5/10/21 at Central....
Tyrone, PAtyroneeagleeyenews.com

Saltsgiver is Tyrone’s Triple Threat

Tyrone senior track and field athlete Chesney Saltsgiver is making up for lost time. After losing the 2020 track and field season to last spring’s pandemic shutdown, Saltsgiver has gone from being a solid contributor on the track team as a sophomore to an outright star as a senior. “
Tyrone, PAMirror

Saltsgiver puts in extra work

Athlete of the week achievement: Saltsgiver was named the girls outstanding jumper at the Bellwood-Antis Invitational after winning the long and triple jump events. She also finished second in the 100-meter dash and was part of the winning 400-meter relay team to help the Tyrone girls win the team title. At the Mountain Lion Classic, she was also part of the winning 400-meter relay team, finished second in the 100-meter dash, finished third in the long jump and placed fifth in the high jump.
Tyrone, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Mount Union blanks Tyrone 12-0

The Mount Union softball team continued where they left off Thursday afternoon against Moshannon Valley, pounding 10 hits over five innings to win a 12-0 non-league game in Tyrone Friday afternoon. Kadyn Crisswell was dialed in at the plate going 3-of-4 with a pair of home runs, including a grand...
Blair County, PAmcheraldonline.com

From the Editor to Herald Sports Fans

We at the Herald recently received a letter from an unhappy baseball fan. The Central High School baseball team is having an incredible season. The team is ranked No. 1 in the AAA division of Pennsylvania and ranked No. 4 in all divisions across the state. Why hasn’t the Herald...
Hollidaysburg, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Tyrone junior high clips Hollidaysburg

Increasing their record to 11-1, Tyrone's junior high Golden Eagles defeated the Hollidaysburg Tigers 9-6 at home. Drew Irons started on the mound, but after allowing six hits going into the second, Ashton Walk took over, only permitting two hits and earning six strikeouts for the remaining four innings. Walk also accounted for three runs along with Landon Hamer, who had three hits. Kendall Lehner had two hits and two runs, and Dylan Ewing added the ninth score.
Tyrone, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Lady Cats fall to Tyrone

On the heels of suffering through one bad inning at Penns Valley Tuesday, Huntingdon went through almost the same thing Thursday at Tyrone. The Bearcats trailed the Golden Eagles by two runs after the first inning. However, Tyrone added six in the second and rode the eight-run cushion to an 8-2 Mountain League victory.
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Lady Eagles beat Huntingdon, 8-2, on Senior Day

The Tyrone softball team earned its third win in the last four games with an 8-2 victory over Huntingdon on Senior Day on Thursday afternoon at the Harry K. Sickler Complex. Earlier in the week, the Lady Eagles beat Central with constant hitting up and down the lineup. On Thursday, it was pitching and defense that proved to be key as Maddie Rockwell picked up her first varsity win in the circle.
Tyrone, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Tyrone JVs dominate Clearfield

One pitcher, three and a half innings, and 20 runs sums up the Tyrone junior varsity baseball team's dominance over Clearfield on Tuesday. Sophomore Nathaniel Patterson took the mound and never relinquished control, only giving up three hits. Tyrone's bats just pounded the Clearfield offense with six runs in the first inning, eight in the second, and six in the third. As if the Eagles weren't racking up the runs, in the bottom of the third Caiden Bonsell sent a clean hit over the center field fence with bases loaded, claiming the first grand slam of the season. Nathaniel Paterson, Joshua Patterson, Caiden Bonsell, and Ryan Light all crossed home plate three times each. Ryan Seeger had two along with Landon Postreich and Austin McClellan. Stephen Buck and Aiden Coelman each added one run.
Altoona, PAMirror

Living his dream

Little 2-year-old Preston Shoemaker of Hollidaysburg would look up at the video board at Blair County Ballpark back in 2002 and recognize all of the Altoona Curve players. “He’d see the players come up on the scoreboard, and it was, ‘Daddy, Tony Alvarez. Daddy, Carlos Rivera. Daddy, Kevin Haverbusch,'” Brad Shoemaker said of his son.
Altoona, PAMirror

Curve can get nearly 100 percent on June 8

Tonight: Altoona at Binghamton, 6 p.m.. Pitchers: Curve RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0) vs. Ponies RHP Tyler Megill (0-0) Records: Curve (2-3); Rumble Ponies (0-5) The Altoona Curve, in cooperation with the Blair County Department of Emergency Services, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Major League Baseball, announced Monday that Peoples Natural Gas Field will return to near 100% capacity for the final 48 home games scheduled for the 2021 season.
Clearfield, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Coleman throws no-hitter against Clearfield

The Tyrone Golden Eagles captured their fifth consecutive victory Tuesday afternoon with a 7-0 victory over the Clearfield Bison. Tyrone’s Aiden Coleman got the start for Tuesday's game and delivered the best pitching performance of his high school career. In his first start since throwing a one-hitter against P-O, Coleman...
Tyrone, PAtyroneeagleeyenews.com

Tyrone Tennis Competes in District Doubles

Tyrone Tennis traveled to the Mansion Park courts on Tuesday, May 4, for the district doubles tournament. The Golden Eagle duos were Nick Lewis and Kelton Raabe (1) and Dean Grassi & Andrew Savino (2). The team of Lewis and Raabe achieved the second overall seed in the tournament and...
Hollidaysburg, PAMirror

Blair rugby boys win

The Blair United/Hollidaysburg boys and girls rugby teams were in action this past weekend with the boys getting a 34-10 win at State College, while the girls went to Pittsburgh, falling to Moon Township, 50-35. The Blair boys, now 4-1, scored six tries and two conversions behind the likes of...
Tyrone, PAtyroneeagleeyenews.com

A Tight “Gripp” on the Record Books

The Gripp family has made their mark on Tyrone basketball with three 1,000 point scorers. Scoring 1,000 points in a high school basketball career is a very rare accomplishment. In Tyrone basketball history only 10 boys and 14 girls have reached this celebrated milestone. The fact that three of the...
Tyrone, PAMirror

Pearsons help power Tyrone

TYRONE — Ella Pearson homered and drove in three runs to lead Tyrone to a 12-3 victory over Central in high school softball action on Tuesday. Beth Pearson, who had two doubles, also drove in three runs for the Lady Eagles. Lacey Lynn drove in the Lady Dragons’ lone run.