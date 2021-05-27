Golden Eagles punch ticket to D-6 title game

One pitcher, three and a half innings, and 20 runs sums up the Tyrone junior varsity baseball team's dominance over Clearfield on Tuesday. Sophomore Nathaniel Patterson took the mound and never relinquished control, only giving up three hits. Tyrone's bats just pounded the Clearfield offense with six runs in the first inning, eight in the second, and six in the third. As if the Eagles weren't racking up the runs, in the bottom of the third Caiden Bonsell sent a clean hit over the center field fence with bases loaded, claiming the first grand slam of the season. Nathaniel Paterson, Joshua Patterson, Caiden Bonsell, and Ryan Light all crossed home plate three times each. Ryan Seeger had two along with Landon Postreich and Austin McClellan. Stephen Buck and Aiden Coelman each added one run.