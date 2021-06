When your spouse goes on vacation, leaving you at home alone, you might jump at the chance to put whatever you want on the TV or leave dirty dishes sitting in the sink for a few more days than you normally would. But when Darrel Maxam’s wife, Patrice, left their home in Atlanta to go on a week-and-a-half-long trip, he didn’t just sit around. He took the last $16,000 he had saved up and turned a 16-by-16-foot shed into a getaway retreat. “Electrical, plumbing, tiling—I did all the work,” he says.