Republicans are determined to whitewash U.S. history. Under the rubric of fighting critical race theory, they have been pushing legislation at the federal, state and local level to prevent schools from teaching about the pervasive role of racism in U.S. history. Presumably they would like to return to the old-fashioned narrative in which Robert E. Lee is presented as a hero, “carpetbaggers” (the officials trying to protect civil rights during Reconstruction) are villains, and the 1921 Tulsa race massacre doesn’t appear at all.