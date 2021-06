The bungling and cover-up in the case of lost text messages sent by Seattle's mayor and other city officials would be comical if it weren't so serious. The story, at least as far as the city is willing to admit, is that for 10 months from 2019 to 2020 at least one of Mayor Jenny Durkan's city-issued cellphones was improperly configured. It saved texts for only 30 days instead of archiving them.