Digital Transformation a Key Enabler of Long-Term Resilient Growth in Zimbabwe

World Bank Blogs
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest digital diagnostic report says Zimbabwe has made digital advancements, including a revolution in mobile money, resulting in about 7.1 million mobile wallet holders in a country of less than 15 million. Zimbabwe has a relatively well-developed digital payment system, where 96% of all transactions in the country’s formal...

www.worldbank.org
#Digital Money#Digital Innovation#Financial Innovation#Global Economy#World Bank Task Team#The World Bank#Digital Infrastructure#Strong Digital Government#Digital Entrepreneurship#Key Regulatory Reforms#Digital Means#Digital Advancements#Digital Platforms#Strategic Investments#Governance#Business#Harare
