China says politics behind US call for virus origin probe

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

BEIJING -- China on Thursday accused the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in China in late 2019. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing that President...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

