Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google makes it easier to transfer Gmail photos to Google Photos

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is adding a new “Save to Photos” button to Gmail which you can press to automatically save an emailed image to Google Photos, the company has announced. It’s rolling out to personal Gmail users, Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers over the next couple of weeks and will be available alongside the existing “Add to Drive” button. Unfortunately it only works on JPEGs for the time being. Sorry PNG stans.

www.theverge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Photos#Gmail#Google Drive#Free Time#Personal Time#Google Workspace#G Suite Basic#G Suite Business#Personal Gmail Users#Storage#Jpegs#Pixel Owners#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
Related
Internetdroid-life.com

Here’s Everything New Coming to Google Photos

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. This week, Google announced new features for Google Photos, one of which we touched on very briefly during the flurry of announcements yesterday. Rolling out over the course of this year, Photos users will see Locked Folders (finally!), Cinematic Moments (an evolution of Cinematic Photos), plus changes for the existing Memories feature.
Softwarexda-developers

Google Photos will soon use AI to bring your stills to life

Google made several exciting announcements during the first day of Google I/O 2021. The company rolled out the first Android 12 beta build for its Pixel lineup and highlighted some of the new features included in the latest OS update, it unveiled some interesting features for Google Chrome and Google Maps, gave us our first look at the revamped Wear OS platform, and even shared some details about a new language model called LaMDA. On top of that, the company announced a couple of new features that will make their way to Google Photos later this year, including a new password-protected safe folder for sensitive images, an updated machine learning model to help users discover special memories, and a feature called Cinematic Moments.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Android 12 will prevent screenshots being automatically uploaded on Google Photos

Google Photos users with Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo smartphones have been struggling with a niggling issue since forever - their phones have been backing up their screenshots along with their camera shots with no option to switch it off. According to people from XDA Developers, who dug around the Android 12 beta, Google will finally require that all devices that want to run Android 12 must save the screengrabs in a different folder so they don’t mix with the actual photos.
Internetpocketnow.com

Google Photos can now identify random objects to make meaningful Memories

One of my favorite features in the Google Photos app is Memories, the stories-like content at the top that shows a collection of random clicks to give you a pleasant walk down the memory lane. Even though I initially hated the idea of stories in my gallery app, it has grown over me with the passage of time. Now, Google Photos is getting even smarter at showing you Memories with some AI magic.
Internetpogowasright.org

Google Photos is getting password-protected photos (and a lot more)

At Google I/O this week, the company revealed a bunch of new features that are about to come to Google Photos. Google noted that despite Photos’ popularity, most of the 4 trillion pictures stored to it have never even been viewed. The new features try to make the most of the photos that you wouldn’t normally look back, including the addition of a private image folder and newfangled ways of showing off your menial or redundant pictures.
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Hide People from Memories in Google Photos

Google Photos has a feature that automatically curates and surfaces old photos in the form of “Memories.” The unfortunate thing about memories is that they’re not always good memories. Thankfully, Google allows you to exclude people—and even pets—from Memories. The Memories feature is available to anyone who backs up their...
InternetCNET

Google Photos uses AI to add motion to your memories

Google Photos has new AI-powered techniques to make your photos come alive, tapping into your nostalgia and making shots more shareable in an effort to make its photography services more appealing. The company introduced the features at its Google I/O developer conference Tuesday. One option, called cinematic moments, uses artificial...
SoftwareDark Reading

Google Chrome Makes It Easier to Update Compromised Passwords

A new capability will use Google's Duplex technology to alert people when their passwords are compromised and help change them. Google is launching a new capability in Chrome to alert users when a password is compromised and automate the process of updating to a new one. The feature runs on...
Technologyxda-developers

Google Photos is getting a safe folder to hide your private pictures

Google Photos, as a service, is a pretty useful tool, allowing you to keep a tab on all of your device’s photos and videos from one place, edit them right from the app, sort them using Google’s state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, and much more. And while the app’s free capabilities will soon be limited, it remains one of the best apps for managing your pictures available on Android: it comes pre-installed on most phones, and it backs up your precious pictures and memories to the cloud. But there might be some other pictures that you don’t want showing up with the rest of your pictures. That’s where Google Photos’ new “Locked Folder” feature comes in.
InternetLight Stalking

Google Photos Brings New List of AI-Powered Options for Users

Google is bringing some new features to its Photos service and it could make it a whole lot easier to separate the wheat from the chaff so to speak. Using AI-powered solutions, Google Photos is working to make “memories” more meaningful by identifying particularly poignant photographs among the sea of images and bringing them to your attention.
Internetmobilesyrup.com

Google Photos gets new organizations and the ability to hide photos

As always, Google took some time at I/O 2021 to show off some new features coming to Google Photos. While the update isn’t as exciting as the Google camera team finally working to take more accurate pictures of people of colour, it’s still bringing some much-needed improvements like the ability to hide sensitive pictures.
Cell Phonesmystar106.com

Google Photos Adding a Locked Folder

If you have some private photos that you don’t want someone to see, Google Photos is going to be adding a locked folder for those private images. The new Locked Folder will be password sensitive and will help keep you from someone seeing those private photos because they scrolled too far left or right.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Google Photos May Not Show a Prompt to Delete Files in Android 12

Currently, the Google Photos app on your device shows a prompt when you attempt to delete a photo. This prompt can easily get annoying if you're removing several photos. Luckily, starting with Android 12, the app won't have to show any prompts and will be able to delete your photos straightaway.
InternetPosted by
Android Police

Google Photos is changing the way it organizes your photos

This story was originally published . While Google Photos might offer an excellent experience for managing your photos online, we all know how messy your library can get over time. In fact, Google says the vast majority of images stored online are never viewed after being uploaded. Photos from your last vacation get suffocated by screenshots, memes, and accidental snaps taken inside your pocket, but a newly-reorganized grid in Google Photos should help make your images a whole lot easier to explore.