Google makes it easier to transfer Gmail photos to Google Photos

Google Photos, as a service, is a pretty useful tool, allowing you to keep a tab on all of your device’s photos and videos from one place, edit them right from the app, sort them using Google’s state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, and much more. And while the app’s free capabilities will soon be limited, it remains one of the best apps for managing your pictures available on Android: it comes pre-installed on most phones, and it backs up your precious pictures and memories to the cloud. But there might be some other pictures that you don’t want showing up with the rest of your pictures. That’s where Google Photos’ new “Locked Folder” feature comes in.