Fourth ancient logboat discovered in River Boyne

By Marc O'Driscoll
lmfm.ie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn expert has confirmed that the latest discovery is part of an old dugout canoe. A citizen archaeologist says he has identified a fourth ancient dugout boat or logboat on the banks of the River Boyne in Drogheda. Anthony Murphy says a careful walk along the river bank at low...

www.lmfm.ie
