MLB

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Earns win after blown save

 13 days ago

Feyereisen (1-2) allowed one earned run on one hit and struck out one to earn the win Wednesday against the Royals. Feyereisen entered the game in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead, but he promptly allowed a leadoff home run that tied the score. The Rays stuck with him, and he went on to retire the next six batters he faced to earn the win. It was the second time the Rays have used Feyereisen in a save situation since he was acquired May 21, though Diego Castillo still figures to work as the primary closer for the time being.

