Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

11 new cases of COVID-19 out of 331 tested

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleven (11) new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 331 tests performed Wednesday, May 26. Four (4) cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 8,154 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 139 deaths, 54 cases in active isolation, and 7,961 not in active isolation.

www.pncguam.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Car Score#Deaths#Active Isolation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

19 MORE POSITIVE TEST RESULTS, 5 NEW PRESUMPTIVE CASES IN COUNTY

19 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, and there are 5 new presumptive cases, as of Thursday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said this is the highest single day report of new cases since March 3rd of this year. DCCRT said the concern is that the new cases in the past two weeks are all from residents that are not fully vaccinated. Even more concerning is the fluctuating but high number of residents that are being hospitalized due to complications with the COVID-19 virus.
Public HealthKOAT 7

COVID-19 breakthrough cases rare in New Mexico

N.M. — Health officials say only a small fraction of fully vaccinated people have still contracted COVID-19, with those cases being called breakthrough infections. The CDC released a new report on the phenomenon Tuesday and according to them, more than 10,000 breakthrough cases were reported as of April 30.
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Itanagar conducts random Covid-19 testing as cases rise

Itanagar: To arrest the surge in coronavirus cases, a random Covid-19 testing drive has been started in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar to tackle the second wave of the pandemic, informed Mandip Perme, district medical officer, Itanagar. Within the lockdown period from June 1 to June 7, the authorities will conduct...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public HealthHealthline

‘Black Fungus’ Is Appearing in People with COVID-19: What to Know

A typically rare fungal infection called mucormycosis has surged in India recently, primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19. Experts say this type of fungal infection is extremely rare and that it may be affecting people whose immune systems have been damaged by the coronavirus. Experts say the use of steroid...
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Moderna’s Warning Raises the Alarm For the Entire Vaccine Market

Since December last year, when it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the US, the COVID vaccine developed by Moderna was administered to many people worldwide. But now, when a lot of countries are preparing to return to normal, without restrictions and masks, Moderna has an important announcement to make that may cause them to rethink their behaviour.
Worldbasingstokegazette.co.uk

Cases of Covid-19 Indian variant identified in Hart, Rushmoor and Test Valley

Cases of Covid-19 Indian variant identified in Hampshire. THE Indian variant of coronavirus has been found in several areas of Hampshire, new data confirms. Data from the Wellcome Sanger Institute – based on recent surge testing – shows how rapidly the Indian variant has spread across England. Rushmore recorded a...
Worldnewslivetv.com

Daily COVID-19 cases continue to recede in Pondy

Puducherry: The daily COVID-19 infections in Puducherry continued to remain under the 1,000 mark as 867 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 8.47 percent. The 867 new cases were identified at the end of...
Violent Crimeslabmanager.com

Solving a Double Murder with Investigative Genetic Genealogy

The technology using DNA-based genealogy that solved a double murder in Linköping opens completely new possibilities in investigating serious crime. Linköping University (LiU) researchers are now involved in spreading new knowledge about the technology, which brings hope to police forces and has aroused major international interest. "We want to tell...
Public Healthkhn.org

Little-Known Illnesses Turning Up in Covid Long-Haulers

The day Dr. Elizabeth Dawson was diagnosed with covid-19 in October, she awoke feeling as if she had a bad hangover. Four months later she tested negative for the virus, but her symptoms have only worsened. Dawson is among what one doctor called “waves and waves” of “long-haul” covid patients...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Fauci Emails: Researcher who funded Wuhan Lab, admits manipulating coronaviruses, thanked Fauci for dismissing lab-leak theory

Just like peeling the onion one layer at a time, the truth about the origin of coronavirus is slowly unraveling. As experts comb through hundreds of pages of Fauci’s emails obtained by The Washington Post and BuzzFeed News through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), new truths are about what Dr. Fauci knew in the early days of coronavirus are now been revealed to the public.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Ominous Warning From Moderna Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Many Americans have tossed their facemasks aside. They're seeing friends and family. They're eating out once again. Life has returned to normal, at least for the most part. Unfortunately, it's a much different story in other parts of the world. The key difference is the availability of vaccines. In the U.S., 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 people. In India, the number is only 15 doses per 100 people.