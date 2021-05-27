Cancel
MLB

Astros' Jose Urquidy: One rehab outing may be enough

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Urquidy (shoulder) threw 3.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Steve Schaeffer of the Houston Chronicle reports. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three. Urquidy has been on the injured list since May 13, but he may only need one...

MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 4, Astros 7: Bullpen’s bad day blows sweep

Thursday afternoon was going along swimmingly as the Yankees searched for a six-game winning streak and a sweep of the Astros. Sure, Gerrit Cole wasn’t quite as electric as he had been in April, but he still left with a 3-2 lead. Sure, the Yankees’ offense didn’t look quite as sharp as most of the past week, but they’d still put together a late lead for the dominant bullpen. The relief corps had been so dominant that the Yankees were 37-1 when leading after seven innings since the start of 2020.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Angels

As far as narratives and the imaginary force of momentum go, these two teams could not be coming into this three-game series from more different places. Cleveland is the hotter, better team overall. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games overall, still have a great pitching staff, and they have José Ramírez. But they enter this series on a three-game skid where nobody has looked quite right. Their ace wasn’t an ace, and the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going beyond the opening game. Maybe it can be attributed to jet lag and playing their first series on the West Coast since 2019. If that’s the case, they need to figure it out quickly, because they will remain on the wrong side of the Rocky Mountains for another three days.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: 2 prospects that could make their debut this year

As of late, the Houston Astros bullpen continues to make adjustments with injuries circling key arms. A healthy staff is hard to come by for a whole season, while some of these pitchers had delayed progressions with quicker rampage of time before the season started. With George Springer’s void still...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Jose Urquidy placed on IL, Enoli Paredes activated

The Houston Astros get Enoli Paredes back, but Jose Urquidy heads to the IL. It was probably inevitable, but now we know that the Houston Astros have placed starting pitcher Jose Urquidy on the 10-day Injured List. At the same time, however, reliever Enoli Paredes was activated from the IL, so the team’s struggling bullpen is hopefully getting a big boost.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Framber Valdez: Continuing rehab Saturday

Valdez (finger) will make another rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Valdez continues his quicker-than-expected rehab from a fractured finger on his pitching hand. The lefty will likely still require multiple additional rehab starts to build up for starting MLB games, but the lack of setbacks has been a promising sign for Valdez and his return, which figures to come in early June.
MLBBirmingham Star

MLB roundup: Ohtani's late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani's two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike...
MLBncadvertiser.com

Texas-Houston Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve singles to center field. Carlos Correa grounds out to second base. Jose Altuve out at second. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Michael Brantley scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to third base, Charlie Culberson to Nate Lowe. 1 run, 3...
MLBHouston Chronicle

On deck: Astros at Oakland A's

When/where: Tuesday and Wednesday at 8:40 p.m., Thursday at 2:37 p.m.; RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, Calif. TV/radio: ATTSW; 790 AM and 1010 AM (Spanish) all three games and 740 AM on Tuesday and Wednesday. Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.08) vs. LHP Sean Manaea (3-2, 4.40); Wednesday, RHP Zack Greinke...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros open Minute Maid Park to maximum capacity for next homestand

The Astros will open Minute Maid Park to “maximum capacity” for their next homestand, the team announced on Monday. Masks will no longer be required inside the ballpark for fans who are fully vaccinated, but the team said it “encourages” fans who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros' Jake Odorizzi works three innings in rehab assignment

Astros righthander Jake Odorizzi, who has been out since leaving his April 24 start with a strain of the pronator muscle in his right arm, sandwiched two scoreless innings around a rough one Tuesday in his first rehab appearance for Class AAA Sugar Land. In his three-inning start for the...
MLBlindyssports.com

Carlos Correa aims to guide Astros to sweep of Rangers

The expectations for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa likely will remain elevated through the remainder of his prime, a byproduct of his being the first overall selection in the 2012 draft. Thus far this season, extraordinary results had eluded Correa. He began the Astros’ current homestand having gone hitless over...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Smacks fifth homer

Altuve went 2-for-6 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Athletics. Altuve got the Astros off to a quick start by smacking a home run as the first batter of the contest. It was his fifth home run of the season, four of which have come in his last 12 games. He has a hit in every game in that same span, highlighted by nine multi-hit contests, nine RBI and 10 runs scored. For the season, Altuve is now hitting .308/.362/.466 across 32 games.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros Prospect Report: May 19th

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. A+: Asheville Tourists (6-7) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE) Ruppenthal got the start and went 4.1 innings allowing 3 runs with 8 strikeouts. The Tourists got on the board in the 3rd with a solo HR from McKenna. In the 4th, they picked up 2 more runs on back to back homers from Lee and Schreiber.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' José Urquidy throws bullpen session in latest step back from injury

OAKLAND, Calif. — José Urquidy threw a 25-pitch bullpen session at Oakland Coliseum prior to the Astros’ series finale against the A’s on Thursday, clearing another hurdle in his journey back from shoulder soreness. Urquidy flashed a thumbs up after completing his work and said he felt good. He had...
MLBMLB

Rangers have rough road trip, fall to Astros

HOUSTON -- After a six-game, seven-day road trip to San Francisco and Houston, the Rangers are returning home winless in those games. Capped off with a 6-2 loss to the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, Texas undid a lot of work to get to .500, sitting at 18-24 a quarter through the season. The Rangers again battled back from a 2-0 deficit against the Astros with a two-run homer by David Dahl and made it a competitive match up to late in the game.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Andre Scrubb: Allows two-run homer

Scrubb (leg) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning in Sunday's 6-2 win over Texas. He was charged with a blown save. The right-hander was unavailable Saturday after he tweaked something in his leg, but it was apparently a short-term issue. Scrubb wasn't very effective Sunday, as he gave up a game-tying two-run home run to David Dahl in the seventh inning. The 26-year-old reliever owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 7.2 innings after he began the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
MLBTimes Union

ValleyCats manager says it's about winning, not development

For the 18 seasons they were affiliated with the Houston Astros, the Tri-City ValleyCats always heard the debate about winning vs. player development. How important was the former when the real purpose was the latter?. For new Tri-City manager Pete Incaviglia, leading the minor-league baseball team into its first season...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros place righty Jose Urquidy on 10-day IL with shoulder injury

Prior to Sunday afternoon’s game, the Astros placed José Urquidy on the 10-day injured list, manager Dusty Baker told reporters, including Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The righty exited his start Wednesday evening with shoulder discomfort, and it had already been revealed he’d miss his upcoming start, so it’s not especially surprising he wound up on the IL. Baker said earlier this week an MRI hadn’t revealed “anything significant,” so it’s possible it’ll be a short-term absence.