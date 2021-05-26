Indians' Amed Rosario: Not starting Wednesday

Yang is expected to be the Rangers' primary pitcher against the Yankees, though whether he starts or follows an opener remains to be seen, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Yang didn't make much of a splash this winter, joining the Rangers on a minor-league deal following a down season in Korea and failing to win an Opening Day roster spot. He was called up in late April and has been competent when called upon, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 16 innings of work, though a .222 BABIP and 87.0 percent strand rate suggest he's gotten a bit lucky. His 4.88 FIP and 4.70 xFIP indicate he's probably a back-end starter at best, though that could be good enough for a regular role on a Rangers team that lacks established talent in the rotation.