Indians' Amed Rosario: Not starting Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rosario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. The 25-year-old receives a day off amidst his hottest offensive stretch of the season, during which he's gone 12-for-32 with four walks and two stolen bases in nine games. Owen Miller fills in at shortstop for Wednesday's contest.

www.cbssports.com
