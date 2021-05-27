Inside historic Circle Food Market, a new food hall is about diverse flavor and rising talent
From his stand inside the Circle Food Market, Johnny’s Jamaican Grill co-owner Adam Haughton packs takeout cartons with tawny jerk chicken drizzled with a heady brown sauce. At the stand next to him, dubbed New Orleans Connection, Charlotte Hayward explains to new customers how the familiar plate lunch staples have a lighter, fresher edge, like the stuffed peppers filled with shrimp and yellow rice or the yakamein made with bone broth instead of bouillon mix.www.nola.com