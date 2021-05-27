Giants' Darin Ruf: Leaves with hamstring issue

If there is good news surrounding Brandon Belt, it’s that Gabe Kapler does not feel his side issue is getting substantially worse. Even if it might have looked like that. The Giants first baseman was removed from Tuesday’s game during a ninth-inning at-bat in which he swung, dropped the bat and grimaced. He has been battling left side tightness for weeks and been in and out of the lineup while the club and player tried to avoid an injured list stint.