Giants' Darin Ruf: Leaves with hamstring issue
Ruf was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with an apparent right hamstring injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. The 34-year-old suffered the injury while rounding first base on a single during the sixth inning, and he was immediately replaced by a pinch runner. It would be a tough break for Ruf should he be forced to miss any time since he was poised to fill in at first base with Brandon Belt (oblique) on the injured list.www.cbssports.com