Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Darin Ruf: Leaves with hamstring issue

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Ruf was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with an apparent right hamstring injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. The 34-year-old suffered the injury while rounding first base on a single during the sixth inning, and he was immediately replaced by a pinch runner. It would be a tough break for Ruf should he be forced to miss any time since he was poised to fill in at first base with Brandon Belt (oblique) on the injured list.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Brandon Belt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Diamondbacks#Hamstring Injury#Injury Time#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Leaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Rodón dominant, but Kopech hurts hamstring

CHICAGO -- White Sox southpaw Carlos Rodón allowed one hit over six innings Wednesday afternoon against the Cardinals, but it was one hit too many in his team’s 4-0 loss at Guaranteed Rate Field. • Box score. The team also looked as if it took an even bigger hit than...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins' Max Kepler aggravates hamstring, leaves game

The Twins’ 6-5 victory over the Royals Saturday may have come at a price, as Max Kepler left the game due to a left hamstring strain. Kepler, who came up limping while trying to beat out a grounder in the second inning, was immediately replaced in the field for the top of the third.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Jonathan Villar leaves game with hamstring tightness

The Mets have just begun to get some offensive reinforcements back in recent days, but they now will have to wait and hope that another key contributor won’t be the latest entry to the IL. Jonathan Villar was removed from Wednesday’s game in the sixth inning, which the team announced...
MLBMercury News

SF Giants place Ruf on IL, call up Wade, Kapler details plan for Posey

The top four player on the Giants’ depth chart at first base are all on the injured list. A day after the club placed Brandon Belt on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain, Darin Ruf hit the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain he suffered after rounding first base in the sixth inning of a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
MLBSportsGrid

Darin Ruf Placed On 10-Day Injured List

A black hole continues to suck San Francisco Giant first basemen onto the injured list, and it has struck again. Darin Ruf is the latest casualty as he was transferred to the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury. That leaves the Giants with Jason Vosler as the lone man...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with hamstring cramp

Iglesias was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rangers with a left hamstring cramp. The 31-year-old went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs before being replaced by a pinch runner during the fifth inning with the Angels leading 10-1. The team may simply have been exercising caution with Iglesias in the midst of a blowout.
MLBknbr.com

Brandon Belt isn’t over side issue, and Giants ‘trying to figure it out’

If there is good news surrounding Brandon Belt, it’s that Gabe Kapler does not feel his side issue is getting substantially worse. Even if it might have looked like that. The Giants first baseman was removed from Tuesday’s game during a ninth-inning at-bat in which he swung, dropped the bat and grimaced. He has been battling left side tightness for weeks and been in and out of the lineup while the club and player tried to avoid an injured list stint.
MLBMLB

Notes: Ruf (hamstring) to IL; Kazmir to 'pen

First base was viewed as a position of depth for the Giants at the outset of the season, but their options have quickly dwindled following a rash of injuries to veterans Brandon Belt, Tommy La Stella, Wilmer Flores and Darin Ruf. Ruf became the latest first baseman to hit the...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs get 2 HRs from Joc Pederson in a 4-3 road win — but Nico Hoerner leaves with a hamstring injury

Joc Pederson wore a wide grin as he trotted over third base and toward home for the second time Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Chicago Cubs leadoff man continued his hot month with his first multi-homer game of the season in a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pederson hit both homers off Pirates right-hander Cody Ponce, starting with a solo shot to right in the third inning. His ...
MLBMLB

Mondesi hits moonshot, tweaks hamstring

KANSAS CITY -- Adalberto Mondesi’s two-run moonshot in the Royals’ 7-3 win over the Pirates on Monday night was the latest highlight in a reel of them that shows what a force the dynamic shortstop can be when he’s on the field and in the lineup. His injury exit Monday...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Saturday BP: Wilmer Flores and Darin Ruf injury updates

Hello and happy Saturday. I hope you’re not feeling too wiped out after spending all night partying and celebrating the San Francisco Giants thrilling win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants released two injury updates on Friday, and one is good. Unfortunately, the other is bad. The good is...
MLBknbr.com

How Giants’ first-base situation shakes out as Darin Ruf heads to IL

LOS ANGELES — The Giants are not sure yet how long they will be without Darin Ruf, but it will be a minimum of 10 days. San Francisco moved the first baseman — who was stepping into plenty of playing time with Brandon Belt already sidelined — on the injured list Thursday as they awaited MRI results.
MLBknbr.com

Giants may have lost Ruf, but late rally and late escape win them a game

The Giants might have lost significantly Wednesday, but not the game. A monstrous shot from Austin Slater and bullet that represented Jason Vosler’s first career home run — as well as an escape-artist move from Tyler Rogers — made sure of that. The Giants fell behind and might have lost...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Darin Ruf to the IL, LaMonte Wade Jr. recalled

The San Francisco Giants released some bad, albeit expected news on Thursday, ahead of their series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers: Darin Ruf is headed to the 10-day Injured List. He’ll be replaced on the roster by outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr., who has been recalled from AAA Sacramento. Ruf...
MLBnumberfire.com

Darin Ruf heads to Giants' bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants utility-man Darin Ruf is out of Tuesday's starting lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruf will sit on Tuesday night after Brandon Belt was named San Francisco's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Ruf has produced a 17.6% barrel rate and...
NFLYardbarker

Statistical Issues the Giants Need to Improve on Defense in 2021

All things considered, the New York Giants defense was pretty good in 2021. Think about that for a moment. This was a unit that had a relatively inexperienced coordinator in Patrick Graham, who was coming off his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator (with Miami) the year prior, who still managed to finish 12th in average yards surrendered per game.