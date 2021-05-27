Cancel
MLB

Orioles' Shawn Armstrong: Clean inning Wednesday

 13 days ago

Armstrong pitched a perfect seventh inning in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota. The 30-year-old has struggled to put together clean outings this season, but he's posted two in a row after Wednesday. Armstrong has a 7.64 ERA, 1.87 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 17.2 innings this year. He's given up seven runs in 9.2 innings during May, and his inability to pitch consistently has led to a low-leverage role after he opened the season in the closer conversation.

