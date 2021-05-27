Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Short Summer for School Administrators

wnax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the school year has ended across South Dakota for most students, staff and administrators still have work to do. State Education Department Secretary Tiffany Sanderson says they are working with school districts on plans for safely reopening in the fall…. Sanderson told the State Board of Education Standards that...

wnax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Administrators#School Districts#Board Of Education#School Year#Summer School#School Education#Students#Kids#Fall#Remote Learning Options#Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Westby, WILa Crosse Tribune

Westby School Board hires summer school staff

The Westby School Board voted to employ summer school staff at its meeting, Monday, May 10. Some summer school classed begin June 7, District Administrator Steve Michaels said. He said the busiest time for summer school is for elementary school students; those classes are June 7-25. He added there are almost 100 days of summer school through August.
Portland, ORtribuneledgernews.com

At Portland middle school, anti-maskers compare administrators to Hitler

Anti-mask protesters posted a sign outside of a Portland middle school Sunday depicting the local superintendent of schools and board of education chair with Adolf Hitler-like mustaches above cartoon images of children wearing masks. “I am appalled and sickened at this image appearing in Portland in front of our beloved...
Providence, RI997wpro.com

Senate committee questions Providence school administrator

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters says he was aware of a school administrator’s questionable behavior in Florida, told no one and hired the man anyway. The Providence Journal reports that Peters said he knew Olayinka Alege was accused in 2009 of “popping” boys’ toes as a form...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Pottsville Area school board approves budget, administrative changes

May 20—POTTSVILLE — There won't be a tax increase under the $42.7 million Pottsville Area budget. Board members approved the $42,794,027 spending plan Wednesday night. It includes a tax rate of 43.5319 mills, which translates to $37.42 for the average assessed property of $23,480. Last year, the budget was $41,563,315 and included a 1.5 mill tax increase.
Educationadvisor-chronicle.com

Administrators at Marshall Academy look back on unique school year

While many schools in Michigan and across the nation adopted a virtual or hybrid format to begin this school year in the fall due to COVID-19, Marshall Academy took a different approach as it welcomed students back to its learning environment. After having to shut down due to the pandemic...
PoliticsSeacoast Online

Rooks: School funding achievement may be short-lived

For state treasuries, the worst thing is probably not having enough money. No one likes cutting programs, but raising taxes isn’t exactly popular, either. But – surprisingly – having too much money can also be a problem. Counterintuitively, politicians seem to quarrel almost as much about dividing up the spoils as they do in distributing financial pain.
Mexico, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico School District Superintendent placed on administrative leave

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Superintendent of the Mexico School District #59 has been placed on administrative leave. According to the Mexico Public School District Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Tammy Lupardus was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday night pending a performance review. Assistant Superintendent Melissa Chastain has been named...
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Schuylkill Valley School Board still mum about superintendent on administrative leave

The ongoing administrative leave of the district's superintendent was a hot topic at this week's Schuylkill Valley School Board meeting. Michael Mitchell was placed on paid administrative leave on May 12. That move was ratified by the school board during a special meeting May 17, when the board also named Dr. Janet Heilman, director of pupil services and learning, to fill in as substitute superintendent.
Kamiah, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Kamiah Schools Offering No-Cost Summer School Program

KAMIAH - The Kamiah School District is offering a no-cost Summer School Program designed to assist students that may have experienced learning loss in the past 18 months. If you are interested in having your student(s) attend a 6-week no-cost summer school program, please contact the building principal to learn more.
Gilbert, AZPosted by
Community Impact Phoenix

Campo Verde principal moving into Gilbert Public Schools administration

The Gilbert Public Schools governing board approved Campo Verde Principal Krista Cox as the district’s director of curriculum at its May 18 board meeting. “I absolutely love Gilbert Public Schools, so much that all three of my children attend at different levels,” Cox told the board after her appointment. “The Campo family has been amazing for the past five years, but I am excited and look forward to moving on to the next level to support all schools within Gilbert Public Schools and cannot thank you enough for trusting in me and giving me this opportunity.”
California Statehomenewshere.com

California charter school administrator chosen to lead Joshua Eaton School

READING - A California charter school administrator who began her career as classroom teacher in Lawrence will return to Massachusetts in order to head up the Joshua Eaton Elementary School. According to Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Johh Doherty, he has selected University of Vermont alumnus Caitlin Shelburne to replace outgoing Joshua...
Warren, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Leonhardt to retire as business administrator for Warren Township Schools

WARREN TWP. - After nearly 10 years in grades K-8 school district, Patricia Leonhardt is set to retire as business administrator and school board secretary in July. Leonhardt, who began her tenure in Warren in November 2011, has decided to retire at the end of this school year to spend more time with her family.
Putnam County, TNucbjournal.com

Putnam County Schools announce administrative faculty changes

PUTNAM COUNTY – The Putnam County School System is announcing new administrative faculty assignments for the 2021-2022 school year. “As we prepare for the next school year, staff moving positions or taking on new roles is common,” said Corby King, director of schools for Putnam County. “Typically, we would see these moves happen in the summer, but with the federal requirements of the ESSER funds coming to our district, we need to move forward now to best utilize and track these funds. Changes in leadership assignments often create a domino effect within the district. It is critical that we have the right people in place to lead our schools and programs. Our district is fortunate to have outstanding teachers and administrators that have huge hearts for students. These moves reinforce our focus on student-learning and achievement.”
Lorain County, OHMorning Journal

Avon Schools names assistant superintendent, additional administrators

Avon Schools Board of Education voted May 18 to award a three-year administrative contract to Jen Fitch to become the new assistant superintendent for the district, according to a news release. Fitch had been principal at Avon Heritage Elementary School. The move comes after former assistant superintendent Ben Hodge last...
Huron, SDPlainsman

School district recognizes staff and administrators at annual banquet

HURON — The Huron School District held its 33rd annual Employee Recognition Banquet, at the Huron Event Center on May 12. Many employees were recognized for meritorious service, special awards, and “Employees of the Year.” The night ended with honoring the retirees in the district. The following teachers were recognized...