Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Alfred Banks, the Dirty Dozen, Erica Falls: music in New Orleans May 27 to June 2, 2021

By KEITH SPERA
NOLA.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you like the pandemic trend of sit-down, limited-capacity shows, enjoy it while you can, because a return to standing-room-only shows may not be far off. Meanwhile, here are highlights of the live music options in New Orleans from May 27 to June 2, 2021. THURSDAY. Saxophonist Brad Walker is...

www.nola.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Johnny Sansone
Person
Jimmy Robinson
Person
Stanton Moore
Person
Johnny Rawls
Person
Jason Marsalis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Live Music#Jazz Fest#Rock Music#Classic Music#Rock Band#New Music#Lsu#Americana#Chubby Carrier#Rock N Bowl#Benny The Late#The Rebirth Brass Band#Supercharger#Meschiya Lake#Covid#The Doobie Brothers#Doobies#Galactic#Tipitinas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Guitar
Related
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

What Stagger Lee Brought to Lundi Gras

According to the legend, “the night was clear, and the moon was yellow, and the leaves came tumbling down.” At this point Lloyd Price, a native of Kenner who was one of the top rhythm and blues performers of the ‘70s would wail that, “I was standing on the corner when I heard my bulldog bark. He was looking at the two men who were gambling in the dark.” Price’s song would then reveal the defining moment of the dice match he witnessed. “It was Stagger Lee and Billy, two men who gambled late. Stagger Lee threw seven, Billy swore that he threw eight.”
New Orleans, LAthemusicuniverse.com

Dashboard Confessional announces fall unplugged tour

Dashboard Confessional has announced a US unplugged tour this fall, their first since cancelling the remainder of last year’s sold out, DC20 20th anniversary celebration tour around the release of their first-ever career-spanning compilation, The Best Ones Of The Best Ones. Beginning September 8th in New Orleans, LA, and ending November 5th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN — a makeup show of the DC20 grand finale — the tour will feature singer/guitarist Chris Carrabba alongside a stripped-down backing band that includes Dashboard’s longtime guitarist Armon Jay, with Abby Kelly and Dane Poppin (fans will recognize the lineup from Dashboard’s Lonely Hearts & Lovers Valentine’s Day stream). Before hitting the road for the eight week run, Dashboard Confessional’s full band line-up of Carrabba, Jay, Scott Schoenbeck, and Chris Kamrada will perform at both the Alaska State Fair and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
New Orleans, LAWDSU

New Orleans Mom names teacher of the year

NEW ORLEANS — For 19 years, Andrea Kurica has stood in front of her Mt. Carmel classroom teaching English literature to class after class of junior girls. "It's such a fabulous community. It's such a sisterhood," Kurica said. "We do a lot of interactive games, activities, and collaborate learning group projects."
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Historical Date Night

We always advocate for a good date night at “Let Them Eat Cake.” After the year we’ve all had, it’s important to check in with your spouse-to-be and add a little fun into the mix. As the city begins to loosen coronavirus restrictions, more events are popping up around New Orleans.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
New Orleans, LAnolaweekend.com

Audubon announces Cool Zoo and Lazy River opening date for 2021 season

Audubon Zoo’s popular water attractions, Cool Zoo and Gator Run lazy river, will reopen on June 16 for the 2021 season, Audubon Nature Institute announced in a release. This marks the first time Cool Zoo will reopen after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. This year, the attractions will open on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, after which the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The water park is scheduled to close for the 2021 season on Labor Day, Sept. 6.