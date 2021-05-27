Cancel
Peru tops Ticonderoga in unified basketball

Press-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERU — It was Senior Night for Peru, and the Nighthawks made sure to honor their seniors the right way. Peru notched a 28-16 victory over Ticonderoga in a Section VII unified basketball game, Wednesday. Connor Storms led the Nighthawks with six points, four assists and three steals to go...

